Prince William Is "Bothered" When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Princess Kate, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Kate is one of the most popular royals, and of course people tend to be interested in her fashion choices—while Prince William has less leeway as to what he can wear on royal engagements and during other public appearances.

But while William reportedly loves that his wife is so popular with the public, he's apparently a little annoyed about one practice that's kind of common in the press: when they crop him out of photos where both he and his wife originally featured.

"William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine," royal expert Roya Nikkhah told True Royalty TV.

"The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos."

Commenting on these claims, Kate Mansey—who is the assistant editor of the Mail on Sunday—told the Daily Mail, "I don't think it's jealousy of Kate. It's more that Kate and William have worked hard to create an image of themselves together as a united front.

"So, when they're on jobs together, they'd like to be pictured together—as a team.

"I'm sure they're realists—and they know that people want to look at glamorous dresses, not a man in a suit. Perhaps William should get himself a great Jenny Packham frock."

Here, Mansey is making a tongue-in-cheek reference to Princess Kate's go-to designer label for front page-making evening dresses. The Princess of Wales memorably wore a gold sequined gown by Jenny Packham for the No Time to Die premiere in 2021, as well as a bridal-inspired number for a state dinner in November 2022.

Of course, the reason royal fans are interested in William potentially feeling overshadowed by his wife is that there was a jealous dynamic between his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they were married. Thankfully, it sounds like that's very much not the case when it comes to the Waleses.