Prince William Is "Bothered" When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Princess Kate, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Kate is one of the most popular royals, and of course people tend to be interested in her fashion choices—while Prince William has less leeway as to what he can wear on royal engagements and during other public appearances.
But while William reportedly loves that his wife is so popular with the public, he's apparently a little annoyed about one practice that's kind of common in the press: when they crop him out of photos where both he and his wife originally featured.
"William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine," royal expert Roya Nikkhah told True Royalty TV.
"The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos."
Commenting on these claims, Kate Mansey—who is the assistant editor of the Mail on Sunday—told the Daily Mail, "I don't think it's jealousy of Kate. It's more that Kate and William have worked hard to create an image of themselves together as a united front.
"So, when they're on jobs together, they'd like to be pictured together—as a team.
"I'm sure they're realists—and they know that people want to look at glamorous dresses, not a man in a suit. Perhaps William should get himself a great Jenny Packham frock."
Here, Mansey is making a tongue-in-cheek reference to Princess Kate's go-to designer label for front page-making evening dresses. The Princess of Wales memorably wore a gold sequined gown by Jenny Packham for the No Time to Die premiere in 2021, as well as a bridal-inspired number for a state dinner in November 2022.
Of course, the reason royal fans are interested in William potentially feeling overshadowed by his wife is that there was a jealous dynamic between his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they were married. Thankfully, it sounds like that's very much not the case when it comes to the Waleses.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate's Super Affordable Earrings Have Become "Jewelry Staples" for Her, Brand Founder Says
She literally can't stop wearing them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
FYI, Princess Kate Loves Lululemon Just as Much as You Do
I've never felt more connected to a member of the Royal Family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had a Heart-Wrenching Moment Meeting the Mother of a Teenage Rugby Player Who Died by Suicide
Sarah Renton gave the princess some very meaningful earrings.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had a Heart-Wrenching Moment Meeting the Mother of a Teenage Rugby Player Who Died by Suicide
Sarah Renton gave the princess some very meaningful earrings.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Demonstrated Her Rugby Skills With "A Little Twirl" on Latest Royal Engagement
LOL, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Giving Us '00s Fashion in a Zara Blazer, Skinny Pants and Flats
Back-in-the-day Kate is back.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Couldn't Have Gotten Away With Baby Names Like Ernest and August, Royal Author Says
It all comes down to succession.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's a Simple Explanation for Why the Royals Publicly Ignored Princess Lilibet's Birthday
It's all good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says the Press Tries to "Break Up" His Marriage to Meghan Markle to This Day
He claims he's dealt with this behavior all his life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Slams Tabloids' "Vile Behavior" That Sent Him Into a "Downward Spiral" in Court Witness Statement
The Duke of Sussex is testifying at the High Court on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was "Overly Dominant" and Treated Princess Kate Like a "Naughty Child" in Jordan, Body Language Expert Claims
I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn