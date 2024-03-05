Here’s Where Princess Kate and Her Mother, Carole Middleton, Were Going When They Were Spotted Driving Yesterday

When the Princess of Wales was spotted out in public yesterday—the first time she’s been seen since Christmas Day, a full 70 days prior—she was seen riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. What were the two women up to on their drive? Well, it turns out, a very relatable activity.
The mother-daughter duo were, The Daily Express reports, on the school run, on the way back from dropping off Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Lambrook School, where all three attend. Kate “flashed a seemingly low-key smile as she was snapped in the front seat of her mum, Carole Middleton’s, car today,” the outlet reported.
After her last public appearance on Christmas Day, where she attended church at St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham alongside the rest of the royal family, Kate wasn’t seen publicly as the new year dawned. On January 17, Kensington Palace reported that the day prior, Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery, and that she would be recovering and off of public royal duties until after Easter, which this year falls on March 31.
Despite the Palace being quite clear about the timeline for when we can expect to see the Princess of Wales again, last week concerned speculation about Kate’s whereabouts reached fever pitch, particularly on social media. The fervor was so rampant that a representative for Kate issued a statement last Thursday, February 29, which read “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”
Perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, after over two months away, we saw Kate yesterday, albeit in grainy photos. The pictures—taken near Windsor Castle, where Kate and her family of five live at nearby Adelaide Cottage—showed Kate wearing sunglasses and a coat in the front passenger seat of an Audi 4x4, driven by Carole, one of her chief caretakers during her recovery. Kate’s husband Prince William has also partially stepped back from his own royal duties to take care of his wife and their three children; Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton Matthews, brother James Middleton, and the Wales family nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, have also been instrumental in Kate’s recovery.
Kate was released from The London Clinic on January 29 and chose to convalesce at Adelaide Cottage “to be close to her children,” The Daily Express reports. The Palace has confirmed that she is “doing well” in her recovery, and reports suggest that Carole and Pippa in particular have been caring for her closely “as she tries to get better and juggle family life,” the outlet reports.
And part of that juggling act includes, apparently, making time for the school run—something that has long been important to the princess as she seeks to maintain as much normalcy as possible for George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Royal Family Wants to Carry Out “Business As Usual” Amidst Rough Start to 2024, But “There Is a Gloomy Atmosphere Behind the Scenes”
Behind Palace gates, the energy has shifted.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This International Perfume Brand Overhauled My Fragrance Wardrobe
Fragrance Du Bois' most intoxicating scents finally landed stateside.
By Samantha Holender
-
Apparently, Natalie Portman Thinks Cupping Is Akin to Being Abducted by Aliens
"The experience left me with huge circles on my back, but it was great."
By Deena Campbell
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Meghan Markle Shortly After the Release of ‘Endgame’ to “Clear the Air” and “Ease the Tension”
‘Endgame,’ written by Omid Scobie and released last November, included multiple damaging allegations about the monarchy.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
After 70 Days Completely Out of the Public Eye, Princess Kate Is Finally Spotted in Public
Wearing sunglasses and a slight smile, Kate was seen today out with her mother, Carole Middleton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Introducing Heir to the Throne Prince George to Royal Life in a Way That’s “Not Scary,” Royal Biographer Says
“There’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess Kate Conspiracy Theories Are Running Wild
The princess has not been seen since Christmas amid her recovery from surgery.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are “Going Overboard” Doting on Mom Princess Kate as She Recovers from Surgery
She’s apparently watching ‘The Kardashians’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ eating her go-to snacks, and catching up on some reading.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton In an Attempt to Mend Fences—and Kate Is Also “Willing to Move Forward”
“Moves are being made to reconcile.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Paying Subtle Tribute to Princess Kate with Her Grammys Look
Is the Queen of the Grammys a secret fan of the future Queen of England?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Now That Princess Kate Is Home from Hospital, Prince William Is Waiting On Her “Hand and Foot,” Royal Expert Says
“He’s a modern man.”
By Rachel Burchfield