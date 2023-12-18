Prince William Was Literally The Crying-Laughing Emoji on Recent Night Out

Prince William may be a King in waiting, but he sure knows how to let his hair down once in a while.
The Prince and Princess of Wales recently attended/hosted the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London during Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden's visit to the U.K. While the event took place in November, it wasn't aired on British TV until this past weekend, when—as well as admiring Princess Kate's beautiful blue dress—royal fans noticed a sweet moment when William was seen laughing hysterically at comedian Tom Allen's performance. One viewer shared the clip on Twitter.
Commenters loved to see William having such a great time, with one person writing, "It’s a beautiful thing to see anyone laughing with that much joy. Really feeling it. It’s obviously authentic. I hope everyone can have a good belly laugh."
Other performers on the night included the iconic Cher as the headliner, plus Paloma Faith, McFly, Zara Larsson and more. Mel C of the Spice Girls also led a tribute to the late theater producer Bill Kenwright, per Radio Times.
William and Kate looked especially close during the event as they met performers and guests, including laughing uproariously with Hannah Waddingham, who notably supported William at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore in November.
"From what I could see from their entrance, William looked determined to protect his wife as they stepped out of the car and onto the red carpet. They never fall short of showing up looking like the picture perfect regal couple," body language expert Noor Hibbert told Hello!.
"William puts his hand on her back in a gesture that is almost steering her like a protective father would do to a vulnerable child. This shows him protecting her from the crowds and her smile back shows her appreciation."
Certified cuties!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
