Kate Middleton Joked About Prince William's Singing at the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton and Prince William tease each other just like any other married couple, and you truly love to see it.

While they were attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London last week, the duke and duchess separated to talk to various performers. One clip, posted by the Mirror, shows them each speaking to a different man, but close enough to overhear what was going on in each other's conversation.

While speaking, Prince William can be seen holding in a coughing fit, and going slightly red from the effort. Just as an aide brings him a glass of water, his wife walks over to him and remarks lightly that his cough must be due to "too much singing." Her easy manner and smile when interacting with her husband shows how sweet their rapport is, something we haven't often gotten to see with the very private royals until recently.

The show included performances by Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Elvis Costello and Rod Stewart among many others, and is due to air on British TV next month.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge brought out the gorgeous Jenny Packham gown she had worn on a visit to Pakistan in 2019. The floor-length, sequined green dress features shoulder pads, long sleeves and a cinched waist.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Recently, the Cambridges have been less shy about showing their affection to each other during public engagements. Take for example the Earthshot Prize, where tender moments between the two were captured on camera.

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)

Body language expert Judi James recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's demeanor towards each other had evolved from the "good bland" they strived for in the past. "Their caution does appear to have paid off and this seems to be reflected in a much more relaxed and even more tactile attitude in public," James said.