Prince Louis is Apparently a Big Fan of This Band, Dad Prince William Reveals

Prince William has been in Singapore this week for his third annual Earthshot Prize Awards and, among celebrity attendees like Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham, the band OneRepublic performed at the event.
Speaking to the band backstage after the performance, William said that not only was he a fan, but so was one little five-year-old he knows and loves—his youngest child, Prince Louis.
“I can’t thank you enough,” he said, according to The Daily Express. “You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible.” He then added, “Louis, my youngest, loves your songs.” As for his other kids? Well, we know Prince George’s taste, at least—the heir to the throne loves AC/DC.
Of the ceremony’s performers, William gushed “I think we raised the bar this year. Best one yet.”
The third awards ceremony follows the event’s debut in London in 2021 and its iteration in Boston in 2022. The Princess of Wales joined her husband for the prior two ceremonies but wasn’t in Singapore because she is staying behind with George in the U.K. as he takes important exams.
As important as those exams are (especially as George prepares to apply to Eton College, as rumored, or another prestigious school like it), at a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School in February 2017, Kate said “My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life.” She then added, per People, “That is why William and I want to teach our little children George and Charlotte [Louis hadn’t been born yet, arriving in April 2018] just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Traveled Across the Globe to Find the Best Italian Beauty Brands
My biggest discovery: The country’s beauty industry is booming.
By Samantha Holender
-
Princess Diana Once Helped Barbra Streisand Avoid a Fashion Faux Pas at a Movie Premiere
Streisand opened up about her encounter with Diana—and the then-Prince Charles—in her new memoir.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Marie Claire's Guide to Holiday Dressing
Look festive while still feeling like yourself.
By Sara Holzman
-
Prince William Met a Baby in Singapore Who Refused to Give His Finger Back
PRECIOUS.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Hangs Out With Cate Blanchett, Other Stars on the Green Carpet in Singapore
I hope he brought his autograph book.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Middletons Have Been a "Rock" for Prince William Amid "Crazy Royal World," Expert Says
They're more like a regular family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Tried to Date This Woman While He and Kate Middleton Were on a Break—But She Turned Him Down
She “was too beautiful and well-connected to find the hassle of being his girlfriend interesting,” royal expert Tina Brown writes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here’s What We Know So Far About Royal Biographer Omid Scobie’s Latest Book, ‘Endgame,’ Out This Month
Expect “bombshell after bombshell.”
By The Editors
-
Prince William Is Not Pleased When He Asks a Little Kid to Guess His Age at a Royal Engagement and Gets His (Very Candid) Response: “I’m Not That Old”
It’s a dangerous question to pose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Both Prince William *and* Princess Kate Made Us Scratch Our Heads with Their Responses to Questions While on a Walkabout in Scotland
Puzzling answers, both.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
So, Prince George is Doing Triathlons Now, According to Proud Dad Prince William
Is there anything this family can’t do?
By Rachel Burchfield