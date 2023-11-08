Prince Louis is Apparently a Big Fan of This Band, Dad Prince William Reveals

His tastes differ from those of his older brother, Prince George.

Prince William
Rachel Burchfield
Prince William has been in Singapore this week for his third annual Earthshot Prize Awards and, among celebrity attendees like Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham, the band OneRepublic performed at the event.

Prince William speaks with the band OneRepublic backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Speaking to the band backstage after the performance, William said that not only was he a fan, but so was one little five-year-old he knows and loves—his youngest child, Prince Louis.

“I can’t thank you enough,” he said, according to The Daily Express. “You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible.” He then added, “Louis, my youngest, loves your songs.” As for his other kids? Well, we know Prince George’s taste, at least—the heir to the throne loves AC/DC. 

Of the ceremony’s performers, William gushed “I think we raised the bar this year. Best one yet.”

Prince William speaks with the band OneRepublic backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William speaks with the band OneRepublic backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards

The third awards ceremony follows the event’s debut in London in 2021 and its iteration in Boston in 2022. The Princess of Wales joined her husband for the prior two ceremonies but wasn’t in Singapore because she is staying behind with George in the U.K. as he takes important exams.

Prince William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards


Prince William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis together at Easter church service at Windsor

As important as those exams are (especially as George prepares to apply to Eton College, as rumored, or another prestigious school like it), at a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School in February 2017, Kate said “My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life.” She then added, per People, “That is why William and I want to teach our little children George and Charlotte [Louis hadn’t been born yet, arriving in April 2018] just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

