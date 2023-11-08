Prince Louis is Apparently a Big Fan of This Band, Dad Prince William Reveals

Prince William has been in Singapore this week for his third annual Earthshot Prize Awards and, among celebrity attendees like Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham, the band OneRepublic performed at the event.

Speaking to the band backstage after the performance, William said that not only was he a fan, but so was one little five-year-old he knows and loves—his youngest child, Prince Louis.

“I can’t thank you enough,” he said, according to The Daily Express . “You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible.” He then added, “Louis, my youngest, loves your songs.” As for his other kids? Well, we know Prince George’s taste, at least—the heir to the throne loves AC/DC.

Of the ceremony’s performers, William gushed “I think we raised the bar this year. Best one yet.”

The third awards ceremony follows the event’s debut in London in 2021 and its iteration in Boston in 2022. The Princess of Wales joined her husband for the prior two ceremonies but wasn’t in Singapore because she is staying behind with George in the U.K. as he takes important exams.



