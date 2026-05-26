Prince William’s Power Move Proves He’s Ready to “Shake Things Up” as King, Says Royal Expert
"I think this is a powerful example of William putting his money where his mouth is."
Prince William had made it clear that he’ll make changes to the monarchy when he becomes King, and he’s already putting some of those plans in motion. Earlier this month, the Times reported that the Prince of Wales will be selling off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall over the next 10 years so he can invest that money to help others. The unprecedented decision is one that royal expert Jennie Bond said is a sign of things to come for the future King William.
“I think this is a powerful example of William putting his money where his mouth is,” Bond told the Mirror. “He has talked about change being on his agenda, and now he is proving that he’s willing to shake things up in quite a dramatic way.”
The Duchy of Cornwall was created in the 1300s by King Edward III with the intent for the estate to provide an independent income for his eldest son, Edward, Prince of Wales, and future princes to hold the title. Prince William earns roughly £20 million ($27 million) from the 128,000 acre duchy each year. But according to William Bax, chief executive of the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William doesn’t want to be a traditional landowner.
Bax told the Times that Prince William thinks the duchy “shouldn’t just exist to own land. It should first and foremost exist to have a positive impact on the world.” After selling the land, the Prince of Wales will be investing £500 million (roughly $672 million USD) to better the environment and help those facing homelessness—two of the causes he's most passionate about in his royal work.
“He says he wants to be more than a traditional landowner,” Bond said of William's decision. “His goal is to prioritize things that will make people's lives better. William is all about impact and tangible results.”
The former BBC royal correspondent added that the Prince of Wales “is leading by example” when it comes to solving the housing crisis, in particular. William has been criticized for the lofty goals of his Homewards program, which aims to end homelessness in the U.K., but by selling off some of the duchy, he'll be able to make actual change, Bond said.
“He knows that it’s all very well talking about trying to end homelessness, but he needs to take practical steps to ease the crisis,” Bond said, adding that William “is going to use some of [the funds] to create more affordable housing – which is so desperately needed.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.