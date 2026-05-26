Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa Make A Case For A Box Clutch Comeback

For the Jordanian Independence Day celebrations, all eyes were on the three senior women in the Jordanian royal family: Queen Rania, Princess Rajwa, and Princess Salma. In a stunning procession outside Jordan’s at Al Husseiniya Palace, the three royal women stood out in symbolic floor length gowns. In a notable shift from the latest trends, Queen Rania, Princess Rajwa, and Princess Salma all carried a structured clutch—the classic, strapless hard-structured bag ideal for special occasions.

(Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

Queen Rania carried a soft blue box clutch. (Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

Recently, even the most formal occasions have seen rise to a top-handle bag or a slinky evening bag with a dangling strap. The completely strapless clutch seemed to fall out of favor, but the Jordanian royal women are making a strong case for a comeback. Tyler Ellis, Creative Director and CEO of her eponymous handbag brand, agrees. “Box clutches are timeless because they sit so beautifully in the hand, are refined, architectural, and intentionally understated,” Ellis tells Marie Claire.

“They hold only the essentials, yet instantly elevate a look with a sense of polish and occasion, Tyler Ellis explains. “While top handle bags continue to trend, the box clutch remains enduring because of the purity of its silhouette; it evolves effortlessly through modern materials, innovative clasps, and fresh styling while never losing its elegance.” The unique patterns and materials of Queen Rania, Princess Rajwa, and Princess Salma’s box clutches add an unexpected interest to their outfits, which any other evening bag might lack.

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Princess Rajwa chose a muted tone minaudière from Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

Princess Salma carried a red and white textured clutch. (Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

“The Jordanian royal family wears them so well because they understand that balance of classicism and modernity, a sophistication that feels both regal and completely current,” says Ellis. While Princess Rajwa opted for a Bottega Veneta clutch in a muted tone, Princess Salma’s red and white striped box clutch created a playful pop against her striped gown. Queen Rania—ever the style queen, literally—chose a watercolored blue box clutch to coordinate with the flowing silk of her gown.

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