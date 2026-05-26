Olivia Rodrigo never publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her take on the babydoll dress trend. ICYMI, everyone and their mother had endless opinions about the punk rock staple she's been styling nonstop. So on May 26, she gave the internet something else to talk about: a hoodie-turned-mini dress on the set of her mysterious new music video.

Ariana Grande's hoodie era may be officially behind her, but Rodrigo proved it's a pop star staple that spans genres, generations, and aesthetics. Paparazzi spotted the 23-year-old on the streets of Uptown Manhattan, lip syncing to a song Livvies won't hear until June 12, when her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, debuts. Days after her last music video for "the cure" dropped, she was already back to work in an actual corps de ballet.

Olivia Rodrigo filmed a new music video with ballerinas, but her hoodie turned heads in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She stood out among a sea of peony pink leotards and tutus, dressed in a navy blue hoodie fresh from a high school athlete's gym bag. She couldn't have selected a harsher shift from the babydoll dress trend. Contrary to the latter look's empire waist and girlish neckline, Rodrigo's sweatshirt was ultra-baggy from the drawstring hoodie to the hip-hugging pocket.

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Its hemline, however, was just as rebellious as the babydoll dresses that came before it. Plus, she layered a stark white, lace-trimmed skirt underneath her "borrowed from the boys" hoodie. It added that familiar, yet controversial splash of femininity to the "good 4 u" singer's music video outfit.

She paired it with punk-rock boots, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like the babydoll outfit seen 'round the world, Rodrigo bookended the hoodie's tomboy-ish charm with leather knee-high boots. A slew of silver buckles cascaded down each bulky moto boot, all the while awakening her inner punk-rock princess.

It's unclear where her longtime stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, found them, but Miu Miu offers an almost-identical pair with a few fewer buckles. Rodrigo has already sourced the Italian label multiple times during the you seem so sad era, even for Saturday Night Live-worthy ballet flats earlier this month. So, custom knee-highs wouldn't be out of the question.

The boots felt especially hardcore compared to the Mary Jane heels trend that rarely leaves her soles. Maybe this was Rodrigo's way of reclaiming the Spotify Billions Club performance that started the babydoll conversation on May 8. The hoodie and knee-highs stopped at the same heights as her on-stage costume. And yet, she's not "dressing like a baby" in the slightest. (She never was.)

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Hoodies have always played a part in the pop star zeitgeist. In recent decades, they've become a hero item for Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and especially Ariana Grande. Super-sized crewnecks were stuck to the Grammy winner like glue in 2018's sweetener and 2019's thank u, next eras.

"I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c*nty boot," she told Vogue earlier this year. Thanks to Rodrigo, that exact formula is still thriving in 2026.

Shop Hoodies and Boots Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo

TOPICS olivia rodrigo