Prince William Admits He Will “Never Ask” This One Question
The Prince of Wales was full of jokes and flirty quips.
Prince William has always been known as a charmer, but lately he has been exceptionally flirty—especially with older ladies. While he’s not exactly a cougar catcher, the Prince of Wales knows how to put everyone he meets at ease, and play along with good-natured banter. On a recent visit to a hospital senior care facility, he revealed he will “never ask” one old-school etiquette question while chatting with some of the bold and beautiful residents.
Prince William was visiting the Isles of Scilly Hospital, where he was given a tour of the new maternity suite, minor injury unit, inpatient ward, and senior care home. While visiting some of the older residents, the Prince of Wales met the island’s oldest resident, Hilda Richards.
“Hilda, do you mind me telling His Royal Highness that you’re the oldest resident on the island?” a nurse working at the hospital asked Hilda. “No, not at all,” she replied. The nurse asked, “Would you like to tell him?”, referring to her age, before Prince William interjected, “I never ask a lady how old she is.”
Proving he is still full of nostalgic gentlemanly values, Prince William appeared shocked when Hilda said “I’m 102.” In his most charming banter, Prince William replied, “you’re not! Hilda, my goodness, that’s amazing. You don’t look anywhere near 102.”
This wasn’t the only elderly woman that Prince William flattered on his visit to the remote facility on a small series of islands off the coast of Cornwall. In a group conversation shared on X by royal editor Rebecca English, Prince William told 94-year-old Dot, "I saw your room, Dot." The Prince of Wales was referring to Dot’s room at the senior care facility, but Dot saw an opportunity to shoot her shot.
"Are you going to stay?" Dot quipped, which had Prince William laughing. "To stay in your room? There's only one bed, Dot,” the Prince of Wales replied, showing his good-humored nature. Dot quickly replied "I don't care.”
“It might be a bit cozy, Dot,” Prince William laughed. Something tells us Dot wouldn’t mind.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.