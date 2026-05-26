Hailey Bieber Put Her Nail Tech Hat On and Flawlessly DIY-ed Her Vacation Manicure
Just let me know when she's accepting appointments.
Don't ever say that Hailey Bieber isn't a woman of many talents. As if it wasn't already impressive enough that she's managed to found a beauty brand that's beloved by Gen Z and worth a billion dollars (hi, Rhode!), she's apparently also a nail tech in the making.
On Sunday, Bieber shared a carousel of photos that she took during a recent trip to South Korea. As the unofficial queen of dreamy vacation manicures, she obviously couldn't book another getaway without painting the equivalent of a work of art on her nails. For this trip, Bieber stuck to her signature long oval nails, which were painted with what looks to be a pale olive base color with large, swirly, electric blue dots in the middle. What's even more impressive is that, according to her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber took it upon herself to do her own nail art this time around. (Me and my shaky left hand could never.)
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
If there's anything I've learned about Bieber, it's that she's never going to wear a boring manicure while on vacation. Last year she traveled to Japan and wore a leopard French manicure that completely changed my mind about animal print nail designs, and in the previous month, she hit the beach for Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday celebration wearing a Mediterranean-inspired seafood manicure.
These are both pretty intricate, but thankfully, the look she wore during her South Korea trip seems pretty easy to DIY at home. Read ahead to shop what you'll need to get the look.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.