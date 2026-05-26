Don't ever say that Hailey Bieber isn't a woman of many talents. As if it wasn't already impressive enough that she's managed to found a beauty brand that's beloved by Gen Z and worth a billion dollars (hi, Rhode!), she's apparently also a nail tech in the making.

On Sunday, Bieber shared a carousel of photos that she took during a recent trip to South Korea. As the unofficial queen of dreamy vacation manicures, she obviously couldn't book another getaway without painting the equivalent of a work of art on her nails. For this trip, Bieber stuck to her signature long oval nails, which were painted with what looks to be a pale olive base color with large, swirly, electric blue dots in the middle. What's even more impressive is that, according to her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber took it upon herself to do her own nail art this time around. (Me and my shaky left hand could never.)

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

If there's anything I've learned about Bieber, it's that she's never going to wear a boring manicure while on vacation. Last year she traveled to Japan and wore a leopard French manicure that completely changed my mind about animal print nail designs, and in the previous month, she hit the beach for Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday celebration wearing a Mediterranean-inspired seafood manicure.

These are both pretty intricate, but thankfully, the look she wore during her South Korea trip seems pretty easy to DIY at home. Read ahead to shop what you'll need to get the look.

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TOPICS Hailey Bieber