Duchy of Cornwall Residents Feel "Abandoned," Despite "Awful" Estate Netting Prince William a $30 Million Annual Salary
"This was Charles's baby but he doesn't have time to look after it and William doesn't want to know."
In 2024, Prince William and King Charles were criticized for some of the ways they generated income via the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster, respectively. Following the revelation that Prince William earned a whopping $30 million salary from his duchy in 2025, some Cornwall residents have claimed they feel "abandoned" by the Royal Family.
As reported by People, the annual report for the Duchy of Cornwall—which was released in June—revealed "a distributable surplus of £22.9 million ($30.9 million) for the 2024-2025 financial year, Prince William's second year as the Duke of Cornwall." Per the outlet, the impressive "sum covers the official, charitable, and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children"—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
However, some Duchy of Cornwall residents have expressed displeasure at the state of their towns, and the alleged lack of interaction from the Royal Family.
Residents of Poundbury in Dorset—a so-called "model town" based on "King Charles's vision of a utopian idyll"—have suggested that it's "no longer living up to its paradisal image," the Daily Mail reported.
According to the publication, "[D]isgruntled locals allege that the town...has fallen into disrepair since [Charles] became King and Prince William has no interest in it."
One nearby resident told the outlet, "This place is bloody awful now. This was Charles's baby but he doesn't have time to look after it and William doesn't want to know."
The resident further alleged, "If we could move out tomorrow, we could, but we are getting too old to do that...The leaves are piling up, the grass isn't cut, and the windows are falling apart."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As the Prince of Wales enters his third year running the Duchy of Cornwall, perhaps he'll be able to assuage some residents's fears.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.