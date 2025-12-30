In 2024, Prince William and King Charles were criticized for some of the ways they generated income via the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster, respectively. Following the revelation that Prince William earned a whopping $30 million salary from his duchy in 2025, some Cornwall residents have claimed they feel "abandoned" by the Royal Family.

As reported by People, the annual report for the Duchy of Cornwall—which was released in June—revealed "a distributable surplus of £22.9 million ($30.9 million) for the 2024-2025 financial year, Prince William's second year as the Duke of Cornwall." Per the outlet, the impressive "sum covers the official, charitable, and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children"—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, some Duchy of Cornwall residents have expressed displeasure at the state of their towns, and the alleged lack of interaction from the Royal Family.

Prince William visits a beach in Cornwall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Residents of Poundbury in Dorset—a so-called "model town" based on "King Charles's vision of a utopian idyll"—have suggested that it's "no longer living up to its paradisal image," the Daily Mail reported.

According to the publication, "[D]isgruntled locals allege that the town...has fallen into disrepair since [Charles] became King and Prince William has no interest in it."

One nearby resident told the outlet, "This place is bloody awful now. This was Charles's baby but he doesn't have time to look after it and William doesn't want to know."

The resident further alleged, "If we could move out tomorrow, we could, but we are getting too old to do that...The leaves are piling up, the grass isn't cut, and the windows are falling apart."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William attends the Royal Cornwall Show in June 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Prince of Wales enters his third year running the Duchy of Cornwall, perhaps he'll be able to assuage some residents's fears.