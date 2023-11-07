Prince William Hangs Out With Cate Blanchett, Other Stars on the Green Carpet in Singapore

Prince William is hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards this evening (Nov. 7) in Singapore, and the green carpet is definitely star-studded.

The Prince of Wales posed with superstar actress Cate Blanchett, who also serves on the Earthshot Prize Council, and met with the two celeb ceremony co-hosts: Hannah Waddingham (of Ted Lasso fame), and Sterling K. Brown (best known for his role on This Is Us).

The prince's wife Princess Kate is sadly absent from the annual event this year, after having accompanied William on the green carpets in London in 2021 and in Boston in 2022.

At the ceremony, this year's five winners were just announced, and they are:

For the Earthshot Prize to Protect and Restore Nature: Acción Andina, The Andes Mountains, South America (a community-based initiative working to preserve native high Andean forest ecosystems)

Acción Andina, The Andes Mountains, South America (a community-based initiative working to preserve native high Andean forest ecosystems) For the Earthshot Prize to Clean Our Air: GRST, Hong Kong, China (a company working to make electric car batteries more sustainable)

GRST, Hong Kong, China (a company working to make electric car batteries more sustainable) For the Earthshot Prize to Revive Our Oceans: WildAid Marine Program, Global (a non-profit working to end illegal fishing and promote ocean conservation)

WildAid Marine Program, Global (a non-profit working to end illegal fishing and promote ocean conservation) For the Earthshot Prize to Build a Waste-Free World: S4S Technologies, India (which creates solar-powered dryers and processing equipment to reduce food waste)

S4S Technologies, India (which creates solar-powered dryers and processing equipment to reduce food waste) For the Earthshot Prize to Fix Our Climate: Boomitra, Global (which is working to "remove emissions and boost farmer profits by incentivizing land restoration")

Speaking at the awards ceremony, William said, "The last year has been one of great change and even greater challenge. A year in which the effects of the climate crisis have become too visible to be ignored. And a year that has left so many feeling defeated, their hope, dwindling. However, as we have seen tonight, hope does remain. The light of optimism is burning bright in our Earthshot Finalists.

"From Boomitra, S4S, and Acción Andina, to GRST and WildAid Marine Program, our Winners and all our Finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all."

Each winner will receive £1 million to help them implement their planet-protecting solutions, towards the greater goal of reversing climate change. The Earthshot Prize is scheduled to run for 10 years total, until 2030.