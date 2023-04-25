Princess Kate paid a surprise visit to The Baby Bank near her home in Windsor on Monday, as part of her ongoing work on early childhood welfare.
There, the Princess of Wales helped staff sort and fold baby clothes to be donated to families in need. Looking at the teeny tiny clothes, Kate commented on how quickly time passes where her three children are concerned. "It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly," she said.
And although this comment may have made her sound nostalgic for George, Charlotte and Louis' days as babies, the princess also made a passing statement that makes it sound quite a bit like she's not planning to have a fourth child.
The organization's CEO, Rebecca Mistry, told the royal that seeing clothes this tiny often makes people feel "broody," adding, "Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again" (via the Mirror).
In response, Kate laughed and told Mistry, "I've been there and done that."
While obviously we'll all be delighted for the Waleses whether they have another a child or not, Kate's quip seems to contradict how she previously felt about possibly having a fourth kid.
Indeed, the princess has called herself "broody" on several occasions in the past, meaning she felt she might have wanted to have a baby.
For example, on her February 2022 visit to Denmark, royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted, "On one engagement today the Duchess of Cambridge confessed she still gets very broody."
But if Kate's latest comment is anything to go by, Prince Louis might get to be the little youngest for years to come.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
