Prince William Hosts a Supermodel BBQ in South Africa

Prince William has been in Cape Town, South Africa for his annual Earthshot Week in conjunction with the 2024 Earthshot Prize, and he wrapped up the trip with a bang on Thursday, Nov. 7 as he joined two iconic supermodels for a barbecue by the sea.

Sadly, Kate Middleton was unable to attend this year's Earthshot events, because we would've loved to see the princess join Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow for lunch.

The Prince of Wales sat down with the catwalk stars—along with actor Billy Porter and rapper Tobe Nwigwe—for a traditional fish braai (BBQ) lunch while visiting Cape Town's Kalk Bay Harbour. The group had taken part in Wednesday's Earthshot Prize ceremony, which awarded a £1 million prize to projects in five different sustainable categories.

Heidi Klum sitting at a table serving food to Prince William at a BBQ

The prince shared a meal with Heidi and pals.

Klum, who rocked a jaw-droppingly realistic E.T. costume for Halloween last week, presented the "Fix Our Climate" award during Wednesday's ceremony. She told the prince that she "was emotional on the stage" (per PA Media via Yahoo) while William admitted, "I woke up this morning feeling quite emotional and excited.”

The Prince of Wales thanked the foursome for their involvement in this year's Earthshot Prize, telling the group, "I really appreciate all your support."

Harlow, who told William "it was an honor" to help out, rocked a zebra-print top, glasses and what appeared to be distressed jeans for their get-together, while Klum kept it casual in a basic black top and a navy baseball cap from 2023 Earthshot finalist Abalobi, which works in the field of sustainable fishing.

Prince William bending over a picnic table laughing as he talks to Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Billy Porter and Tobe Nwigwe

The group shared plenty of laughs.

Her hat was a fitting accessory; ahead of their meal, Prince William met local fishermen in the harbor to see how Abalobi's initiatives have protected small fishing communities and given them information to record catch data.

Prince William—dressed in a navy sport coat for Thursday's events—made a sustainable style statement at the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Rather than his usual tux, the royal stepped out in a thrifted blazer he found at a London vintage shop along with sustainably made sneakers from Earthshot finalist Natural Fiber Welding and its Purified brand.

Sounds like William can swap some style tips with his new model pals.

