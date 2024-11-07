Prince William Hosts a Supermodel BBQ in South Africa
Sorry, Kate.
Prince William has been in Cape Town, South Africa for his annual Earthshot Week in conjunction with the 2024 Earthshot Prize, and he wrapped up the trip with a bang on Thursday, Nov. 7 as he joined two iconic supermodels for a barbecue by the sea.
Sadly, Kate Middleton was unable to attend this year's Earthshot events, because we would've loved to see the princess join Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow for lunch.
The Prince of Wales sat down with the catwalk stars—along with actor Billy Porter and rapper Tobe Nwigwe—for a traditional fish braai (BBQ) lunch while visiting Cape Town's Kalk Bay Harbour. The group had taken part in Wednesday's Earthshot Prize ceremony, which awarded a £1 million prize to projects in five different sustainable categories.
Klum, who rocked a jaw-droppingly realistic E.T. costume for Halloween last week, presented the "Fix Our Climate" award during Wednesday's ceremony. She told the prince that she "was emotional on the stage" (per PA Media via Yahoo) while William admitted, "I woke up this morning feeling quite emotional and excited.”
The Prince of Wales thanked the foursome for their involvement in this year's Earthshot Prize, telling the group, "I really appreciate all your support."
Harlow, who told William "it was an honor" to help out, rocked a zebra-print top, glasses and what appeared to be distressed jeans for their get-together, while Klum kept it casual in a basic black top and a navy baseball cap from 2023 Earthshot finalist Abalobi, which works in the field of sustainable fishing.
Her hat was a fitting accessory; ahead of their meal, Prince William met local fishermen in the harbor to see how Abalobi's initiatives have protected small fishing communities and given them information to record catch data.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Prince William—dressed in a navy sport coat for Thursday's events—made a sustainable style statement at the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Rather than his usual tux, the royal stepped out in a thrifted blazer he found at a London vintage shop along with sustainably made sneakers from Earthshot finalist Natural Fiber Welding and its Purified brand.
Sounds like William can swap some style tips with his new model pals.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
A Robot Gave Me Flawless Eyelash Extensions
My beauty routine got a futuristic upgrade.
By Michelle Stansbury Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Have the Coziest Take on Couple Style
Ahead of their one-year anniversary, the pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Grandpa Predicted Her Success as an Artist by Reading Her Birth Chart
I love this so much!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William Attends Earthshot Prize Ceremony in a Thrifted Blazer He Found at a Vintage Store As He Shares Royal Family's Sustainable Habits
"You just try to do what you can."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Shares the "Tough Question" Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keep Asking Him—And It Might Surprise You
"My children ask me this regularly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Brooklyn Beckham Tells Andy Cohen What Prince William Is Really Like
"Is there something about him that people don't get?" Cohen asked.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Wears a Sweet Tribute to His Kids During South Africa Visit
He's in his dad era.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
What Are the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster and Why Are They Controversial With the Royals Right Now?
King Charles and Prince William are facing some heat over their finances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Were "Astonished" by "Exaggerated" Response to Edited Mother's Day Photo
"The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
By Amy Mackelden Published