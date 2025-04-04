Princess Kate Might Be Heading to South America This Fall After Major Palace Announcement
Fingers crossed.
After missing the past two years of Prince William's Earthshot Prize, it's possible Kate Middleton could be heading on an exciting overseas trip with her husband in November. On Thursday, April 3, the Prince of Wales announced he was bringing his annual environmental prize to South America for the first time, with Brazil chosen as its 2025 host country.
The prince was joined by a number of famous faces—including David Beckham, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter, Hannah Waddingham and 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Erwin's son (and Earthshot Prize Global Ambassador) Robert Irwin—in a YouTube video announcing the Prize was headed to the South American country.
"I think Brazil really epitomizes where the Prize needs to land," the Prince of Wales said in the clip. "The culture of Brazil, the fact we've got COP30 there," he continued, referencing the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, which is also taking place in the country. The Earthshot Prize was created to discover ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet, having awarded more than $25 million to winners since its inception.
While Prince William will definitely be packing his bags for Brazil in November, it's unclear if the Princess of Wales will be joining him at this stage. In 2021, the princess attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize in London (and made headlines in a decade-old Alexander McQueen gown). She went on to travel to Boston with the Prince of Wales for the 2022 awards, but in 2023, the Princess of Wales skipped heading to Singapore for the event, staying home to be with Prince George during an important school exam.
The princess also stayed in Windsor during the 2024 Earthshot Prize in South Africa due to her cancer diagnosis. It's unlikely the palace will make an announcement regarding her attendance in Brazil until closer to the event; it wasn't until September 2023 that sources noted Princess Kate was expected to stay home for the November Earthshot Prize in Singapore.
Although Kate announced in January that she was in remission and has made multiple public appearances, Kensington Palace has been careful to note that her return to public duties will be gradual. To date, she has not made any trips outside of the U.K. this year, but the princess did travel to Wales for the first time since 2023 in February.
As for Earthshot, Prince William released a statement reading, “2025 marks the midway point of the Earthshot decade and each year we’ve witnessed the remarkable power of human ingenuity in addressing our planet's most pressing challenges. As we bring The Earthshot Prize to Brazil, a nation rich in biodiversity and environmental innovation, we are seeing fresh momentum for new ideas to create healthier and safer ways to live our lives. It is an honor to profile the people making our world a better place for us and for our children."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Copy and Paste a Wardrobe Classic
The two looked nearly identical while attending the Broadway premiere of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Enters a New Adidas Sneaker Into the It-Shoe Race
She said the Taekwondo's days are numbered.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
What to Know About the Cast of 'Pulse,' Netflix's Soapy Medical Drama You're Going to Want to Binge
We would trust the doctors at Maguire Medical Center with our lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Royal Family Has Seen an 11% Rise in Stalkers Over the Past 3 Years With Nearly 500 Targets Identified
"The difficult task is identifying those with the means and determination to act."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William's Love of Family Travel "Has Been Shaped" by Princess Diana's Death and Desire for a "Normal Upbringing"
"He understands his duty but also wants to make sure his family comes first."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Fans Want Details About Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Mysterious" New Family Member
This is a case for the FBI!
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Inside Kate Middleton's "Extra Special" Mother's Day Celebrations With Prince William and Family
"This Mother’s Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William Want to "Renovate" an "Abandoned" Part of Their Home, Adelaide Cottage
"I think they surprised a lot of people when they moved there," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William Will Be Making More Joint Appearances "Whenever Possible," Says Royal Expert
A royal expert weighed in on their plans, calling them "the world's most glamorous royal couple."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Shares an Emotional Mother's Day Post One Year After Her Photoshop Scandal
The Princess of Wales is moving on from her photo faux pas with a personal video montage.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Has Been Embracing a Princess Diana-Inspired Wardrobe Change as She Prepares for Her Future Role as Queen
There's some very important symbolism behind the fashion choice, according to a royal style expert.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published