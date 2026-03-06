Royal Sources Say Princess Kate Could Create the Next Diana/Travolta Moment During U.S. State Visit

Multiple reports indicate King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the midst of planning an official visit to the United States in April, although nothing has been confirmed by the palace just yet. One source told the Telegraph that diplomatic relations between the U.S. and U.K. have hit an “all-time low” amid trade tariffs and the tensions in the Middle East—making it the perfect time for a royal visit from The King to help mend the “special relationship.” But insiders have suggested that it’s Prince William and in particular, Princess Kate, who can pull off a diplomatic “coup” with a trip across the pond.

Per the Times, The King and Queen are reported to be making a three-day visit to the States beginning April 28, including stops in Washington, D.C., New York, and a third, undisclosed city. A source “familiar with negotiations over the potential visit” told the Telegraph that the trip “can’t come quickly enough,” while a government source told the outlet, “If they could bring it forward, they would.”

President Donald Trump has held a longstanding fondness for the Royal Family, and a source told the Telegraph that aside from some royal goodwill, “there is no other way” to fix the relationship between the two countries at the moment. But if King Charles and Queen Camilla aren’t enough, Prince William and Princess Kate could step in as the family's “Trump cards.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with Donald Trump and Melania Trump during their state visit to the U.K. in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana dances with John Travolta at the White House in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles, Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan and Princess Diana at a White House banquet in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales is already rumored to be planning a trip to North America for the World Cup this summer, and it’s been suggested that Kate—and potentially their children—could come along. According to the Telegraph, “The White House is understood to be very keen for them to visit.”

Should William and Kate attend a glittering state dinner like the one Princess Diana and Prince Charles attended at the White House in 1985—when Diana famously danced with John Travolta—it would be a “blockbuster event,” the outlet suggested.

“Should her son and his wife stage a photocall of similar impact, it would represent a coup for their potential hosts,” the Telegraph reported. With diplomatic circles referring to the Royal Family as “The Trump Whisperers,” such a moment could make all the difference, sources noted, especially since President Trump requested to sit next to the Princess of Wales during his September visit to Windsor Castle.

As of the moment, no official dates are penned in the books for any of the royals to visit, but it’s been suggested that a trip for William and Kate would likely occur around the July 4 holiday in the United States.