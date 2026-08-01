Prince William Snaps Into "Dad Mode," Using His Quick Thinking to Reassure Son Prince Louis at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Prince William is attending the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this weekend, alongside wife Princess Kate and their children—Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The royals recently attended Wimbledon 2026 together, and it's clear that the Prince of Wales is always on high-alert when it comes to protecting his children.

In one particularly sweet moment, Prince William was seen with his arm around Prince Louis's back as the family exited The Hydro in Glasgow. Louis, Charlotte, and George were all greeted by a large group of people outside of the venue. While it's unclear whether Prince Louis was overwhelmed by the scale of the sporting event, the little royal has appeared to be more subdued during his recent appearances. Basically, his trademark cheeky demeanor appears to have been on vacation.

By placing his arm around his youngest son, Prince William showed his protective "dad mode" nature, and made it clear that he was ensuring his children were safe at the large event.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

Prince William puts his arm around Prince Louis. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Prince William places a hand on Prince Louis's shoulder. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

For the sporting event, Princess Kate paired a classic French girl staple—a Breton striped top—with a new Ralph Lauren Collection blazer. For accessorizes, the Princess of Wales opted for her Anya Hindmarch Neeson Small Square Tote in Chalk and a pair of $2,025 Annoushka Favorites Pearl Earrings.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Kate at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Royal fans will be delighted to see Princess Kate and Prince William attending an event with their three children. The fact that Prince William displayed his quick-thinking "dad mode" is simply a bonus.

Shop Royal Family Souvenirs