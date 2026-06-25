Prince George's Life at Eton Will Give Him One "Benefit" Outside of His Education, Says Royal Expert

The battle of the boarding schools officially ended on June 16 when Kensington Palace announced that Prince George will attend Eton College this September. The soon-to-be 13-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, with his choice—and although the all-boys boarding school will provide George with a world-class education, there are other advantages for the future King, too.

Speaking to People, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson said that while many royal watchers expected Prince William and Princess Kate to keep all three of their children together, “Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision.”

While Eton certainly has the experience in dealing with the public scrutiny and security challenges that come along with teaching an heir to the throne, the environment will also assure that George has a close-knit circle around him, just like his father.

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Prince William poses in his Eton uniform in 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George shares a laugh with his mother, the Princess of Wales, at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales met some of his close friends, like James Meade, at the prestigious boarding school, and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that in turn, “George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal.”

With dozens of prime ministers coming out of Eton and a roughly $80,000-per-year price tag, Prince George will be surrounded by students who understand the discretion involved in being friends with the future King.

Eton College also has a geographic benefit in that its a short (and extremely scenic) walk over the bridge from Windsor Castle and just a 15-minute-drive from the Wales family home, Forest Lodge, making for easy weekend visits.

Eton College Chapel dates back to the 1400s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson also pointed out that any school decision was taken with Prince George's wishes and personality in mind. “William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George’s strengths, qualities and personality,” she said.

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At the end of the day, it was Prince George who saw Eton as the best choice for his future. “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps," a source close to the Wales family told People.