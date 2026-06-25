Prince George's Life at Eton Will Give Him One "Benefit" Outside of His Education, Says Royal Expert
The future King "wants to follow in his dad's footsteps."
The battle of the boarding schools officially ended on June 16 when Kensington Palace announced that Prince George will attend Eton College this September. The soon-to-be 13-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, with his choice—and although the all-boys boarding school will provide George with a world-class education, there are other advantages for the future King, too.
Speaking to People, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson said that while many royal watchers expected Prince William and Princess Kate to keep all three of their children together, “Both William and Catherine carried out a lot of research to make the right decision.”
While Eton certainly has the experience in dealing with the public scrutiny and security challenges that come along with teaching an heir to the throne, the environment will also assure that George has a close-knit circle around him, just like his father.
The Prince of Wales met some of his close friends, like James Meade, at the prestigious boarding school, and royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that in turn, “George will benefit from a group of friends who will remain close and loyal.”
With dozens of prime ministers coming out of Eton and a roughly $80,000-per-year price tag, Prince George will be surrounded by students who understand the discretion involved in being friends with the future King.
Eton College also has a geographic benefit in that its a short (and extremely scenic) walk over the bridge from Windsor Castle and just a 15-minute-drive from the Wales family home, Forest Lodge, making for easy weekend visits.
Anderson also pointed out that any school decision was taken with Prince George's wishes and personality in mind. “William loved his time at Eton, but he would have thought about what school would be the best for George’s strengths, qualities and personality,” she said.
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At the end of the day, it was Prince George who saw Eton as the best choice for his future. “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps," a source close to the Wales family told People.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.