Exclusive: Prince William and Princess Kate Brought Charlotte, Not George, to Tour Oundle Boarding School

An exclusive report in the Sun indicated that Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted at Oundle School recently as rumors about where Prince George will attend secondary school continue to swirl. But a source tells Marie Claire that the Wales family were actually at the Northamptonshire, England boarding school with Princess Charlotte, not Prince George, on Friday, May 1.

“It was actually Charlotte that they are looking to enroll here,” says an Oundle resident. “They visited the headmaster’s home next door to me." The source adds that Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were seen touring the school and having lunch at Dryden House, a girl’s boarding house at the school for ages 13 through 18.

George’s decision would have been made some time ago, as he’ll be finishing his last year at Lambrook School this July and heading to secondary school in September. However, an insider reveals that the Prince and Princess of Wales “were enquiring about boarding all three of them, but this was a tour with Charlotte for this time.”

Latest Videos From

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured at Cobthorne, the headmaster's house at Oundle School. (Image credit: Avvie Cunnington)

The Wales family toured Oundle on May 1. (Image credit: Avvie Cunnington)

Another source adds, “parents have been told it’s probably happening” regarding George attending the school.

Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted outside Cobthorne, the 17th-century property that is home to the school’s headmaster and sits along a public street. The Princess of Wales is seen waving in one photo taken by fan Avvie Cunnington, wearing a beige Reiss blazer with the same Veronica Beard striped top she wore in her 15th anniversary photo with Prince William and their kids.

She completed the outfit with straight-legged trousers, pointed-toe Boden flats and what appears to be her Daniella Draper “G,C,L” necklace with her kids’ initials.

Princess Charlotte turned 11 this month and will enter secondary school at age 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oundle School is located just about two hours away from the Wales family’s home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park. While it’s been rumored that Prince George will head to Eton College like his father, Oundle has long been considered a dark horse contender in the battle of the boarding schools.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“They are considering other schools but people in Oundle have their fingers crossed that George will be starting here in September,” an insider told the Sun. “The town would be proud as punch if he attends school here.”