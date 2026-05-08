Exclusive: Prince William and Princess Kate Brought Charlotte, Not George, to Tour Oundle Boarding School
A source tells 'Marie Claire' the future King and Queen paid a visit to the Northamptonshire school on May 1.
An exclusive report in the Sun indicated that Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted at Oundle School recently as rumors about where Prince George will attend secondary school continue to swirl. But a source tells Marie Claire that the Wales family were actually at the Northamptonshire, England boarding school with Princess Charlotte, not Prince George, on Friday, May 1.
“It was actually Charlotte that they are looking to enroll here,” says an Oundle resident. “They visited the headmaster’s home next door to me." The source adds that Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were seen touring the school and having lunch at Dryden House, a girl’s boarding house at the school for ages 13 through 18.
George’s decision would have been made some time ago, as he’ll be finishing his last year at Lambrook School this July and heading to secondary school in September. However, an insider reveals that the Prince and Princess of Wales “were enquiring about boarding all three of them, but this was a tour with Charlotte for this time.”
Another source adds, “parents have been told it’s probably happening” regarding George attending the school.
Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted outside Cobthorne, the 17th-century property that is home to the school’s headmaster and sits along a public street. The Princess of Wales is seen waving in one photo taken by fan Avvie Cunnington, wearing a beige Reiss blazer with the same Veronica Beard striped top she wore in her 15th anniversary photo with Prince William and their kids.
She completed the outfit with straight-legged trousers, pointed-toe Boden flats and what appears to be her Daniella Draper “G,C,L” necklace with her kids’ initials.
Oundle School is located just about two hours away from the Wales family’s home, Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park. While it’s been rumored that Prince George will head to Eton College like his father, Oundle has long been considered a dark horse contender in the battle of the boarding schools.
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“They are considering other schools but people in Oundle have their fingers crossed that George will be starting here in September,” an insider told the Sun. “The town would be proud as punch if he attends school here.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.