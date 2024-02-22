Prince William Just Awarded Medals to Emilia Clarke and Her Mom for Charity Work

Prince William has just awarded actress Emilia Clarke and her mom Jennifer Clarke with MBEs, AKA super coveted medals that celebrate great achievement.
However fabulous Emilia was on Game of Thrones and Me Before You, this honor actually celebrated hers and Jennifer's charity contributions via their organization SameYou, which works to support people with brain injuries.
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a reel of the award ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "From Westeros to Windsor, a real pleasure presenting @emilia_clarke and her mum Jennifer with their honours today for their charity work with @sameyouorg supporting brain injury recovery care
"Congratulations to all of today’s recipients!"
In the video, Emilia said, "To have an award like this, it really kind of—cherry on the cake. You know, I'm going to go and get my photo taken because of this award, and people are gonna say, 'Why has this person who we recognize got this award?' and we're gonna say, 'It's for brain injury recovery.'"
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales
A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on
A few weeks ago, Emilia and Jennifer talked about how surprised they were to hear that they would be receiving MBEs, with Emilia saying, "The thing that Mum kept saying is she was like, 'I think I've been pranked. I think I've been hacked. I think someone's telling a fib, it can't be true.'"
A photo posted by emilia_clarke on
Emilia started SameYou after she suffered two serious brain hemorrhages while she was filming Game of Thrones.
Telling her story on the organization's website, she wrote, "In early 2011 I was struck by the first of two brain hemorrhages. I am hardly unique or alone in that. 1 in 3 people will suffer a brain injury in their lifetime. That number is huge. It’s almost double the number of people who will develop dementia. It’s shocking to me—and you too, probably—that such a common health problem is so little known and barely spoken about. I made a full recovery but many more people don't, and I want to break the silence on this common, silent and devastating condition."
Congratulations to Emilia and Jennifer on this impactful work, and on being recognized for it, too.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on My Dream Date—To the Sydney Zoo
They hung out with koalas!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mischa Barton Just Confirmed She Dated Her 'O.C.' Love Interest Ben McKenzie in Real Life
The actress just sat down with Alex Cooper of 'Call Her Daddy.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prada, Tom Ford, and Dior: The Top Designer Beauty Brands Worth Buying
Money well spent.
By Emma Walsh
-
Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Confidence" as He Arrives at the BAFTAs Sans Princess Kate
The princess is usually a fixture of the British awards ceremony.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Has Broken His Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
He's grateful for the public's kindness at this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Stays the Night in London Hotel, Prince William Still Doesn't "Trust" Him
The situation can't be easy for either of them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Does King Charles’ Diagnosis Mean for Prince William?
The heir to the throne returns to work tomorrow, no doubt overwhelmed with the events of 2024 thus far.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sorry to Break Your Heart, But a Prince William and Prince Harry Truce *Still* Doesn’t Appear to Be On the Table
Reports say one brother was game to meet up while Harry was in the U.K., but the other has his attention elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Traveling to the U.K. Imminently to Be with Father King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis
The King personally told both of his sons that he had been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Now That Princess Kate Is Home from Hospital, Prince William Is Waiting On Her “Hand and Foot,” Royal Expert Says
“He’s a modern man.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Is “Rather Bewildered” by Princess Kate’s Sudden Hospitalization
William is likely feeling the strain of unexpectedly becoming a caregiver and a temporarily solo dad to three young children.
By Rachel Burchfield