Prince William admitted he still “quietly” sneaks off for one of his favorite hobbies from his youth—a sliver of rebellion from the otherwise straight-laced Prince of Wales. Prince William has had his motorcycle license since 2002 at the tender age of 19, and has made his affections for the dangerous vehicles known on many occasions. Speaking to bikers in Norfolk, Prince William confessed, “I do still ride now and again, quietly,” before nodding and telling the others he rides in “disguise.”

Vroom vroom. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William taking part in a charity motorcycle ride in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A biker helmet and safe motorcycling clothes would be a great disguise for hiding from members of the public, or hiding from his wife, Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales is reportedly “terrified” by Prince William’s daredevil hobby, and worries for his safety. In 2015, Princess Kate said during a visit to Dundee, “he’s still riding.” The princess admitted that “it always fills me with horror when he goes out” on his motorcycle. “I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

Prince William was in Norfolk at the Norwich University Hospital meeting with a group of bikers working together for a good cause. The Norfolk Blood Bikes is a 25-vehicle fleet of motorcycles and cars used to transport blood, plasma, breast milk, and other medical supplies to the Norfolk area, not far from Prince William and Princess Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall. The biker-gang-for-good was praised by Prince William as “a crucial part of the community, not many people understand the network."

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The Prince of Cool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William visits Norfolk Blood Bikes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You guys provide such a crucial link to what goes on,” Prince William told the bikers, before praising them further by saying, “You guys are amazing." Alongside his visit to the organization and admiration of the fleet of motorcycles, Prince William and Princess Kate privately paid for a Ford SUV to join the fleet so they can continue their important work.

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