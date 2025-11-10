On November 8, 2025, Prince George accompanied his mom, Princess Kate, to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Reacting to the young prince's appearance at his mother's side, fans suggested that Prince William is likely extremely proud of his eldest son.

Prince William returned to the U.K. for the Remembrance Sunday service on November 9, which was also attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales. Prior to arriving home, the Prince of Wales had been in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony and the climate change conference COP30.

With William away, Prince George played an important role by standing in for his father at the Festival of Remembrance. Reacting to George's appearance, one royal fan wrote on X, "He is such a gentleman at his young age. His parents must be pretty proud of him."

Another person responded by writing, "[I]t was nice to see him escorting his mother in his dad's absence." Someone else exclaimed, "He looks so tall!"

"His parents must be pretty proud of him." (Image credit: Getty Images)

One commenter reflected on Prince George's future role, and the kingship lessons he's been receiving in preparation. "They have done a lovely job raising their children and preparing them for their roles," they wrote on X. "[Prince George] is being guided gently by both his parents. [Prince William] knows the tasks and trials."

Another person praised the young prince for attending the event. "Prince George is a good son, supporting his mom and grandpa," they noted.

"Prince George is a good son, supporting his mom and grandpa." (Image credit: JACK TAYLOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

People pointed out that Prince George's unexpected Festival of Remembrance debut actually saw him following "in dad Prince William's footsteps." The Prince of Wales also attended the event for the first time when he was 12 years old, just like George, the publication reported.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the ways in which Kate and William are helping George prepare for his important future role, a palace source told the outlet, "It's a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple's terms rather than anybody else's."