Princess Beatrice Returns to Royal Life Amid Dad Andrew's Scandal—And Makes a "Close and Personal" Visit Related to Her Premature Daughter
The royal serves as patron of Borne, a charity that helps prevent premature births.
Princess Beatrice isn't a working royal and holds a full-time job outside of the family, but as the patron of several charities, she still carries out work that's close to her heart. The 37-year-old returned to the spotlight for the first time since her father Andrew's title stripping scandal, attending an official engagement for the charity Borne on Monday, November 10.
Beatrice, who wore a black dress with pearl buttons peeking out from a white Borne lab coat, visited London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital—the same hospital where her youngest daughter, Athena was born prematurely earlier this year. The princess learned about Borne's research laboratories, which support the organization's work to prevent premature birth.
Accompanied by Good Morning Britain metrologist and fellow Borne patron Laura Tobin—who also welcomed a daughter prematurely—Beatrice spoke with researchers who are carrying out groundbreaking work surrounding why premature birth happens.
According to Borne, 60,000 babies are born prematurely in the U.K. every year, which comes out to one in 13 births.
"The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the early arrival of my second daughter," Beatrice said in a statement released by Borne. "Today’s visit was not only insightful but has given me so much hope for pregnant mothers in the U.K. that this topic is being taken incredibly seriously."
She continued, "As a Patron of Borne, I am so grateful for the scientists and clinicians who took the time today to show me the advances they are making to reduce the risks to expectant mums and babies."
Despite their father losing his prince and Duke of York titles, Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have remained unaffected by their father's royal status. The sisters are still princesses, in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917. The decree ensured that grandchildren of the sovereign in the male line—in this case, Queen Elizabeth's son, Andrew—are entitled to the title of prince or princess.
