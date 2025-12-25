The Royal Family's Christmas Day walk and church service included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie , daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor weren't in attendance.) Beatrice and Eugenie were joined by their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

The Christmas festivities come after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October. Andrew had been linked to Jeffrey Epstein ; in October, The Sun published an email Andrew sent to Epstein in 2011.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while the Royal Family is embracing the princesses, things aren't going quite as smoothly with their dad. According to the Daily Mail 's sources, Beatrice is reportedly "snubbing" her father and will be "spending Christmas far away from him."

Still, Beatrice and Eugenie's family has their backs . Last month, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward explained to The Sun that King Charles "is determined to embrace his nieces." Seward also suggested that Charles "feels responsible" for the two sisters.

Fans should expect to see the princesses at more Royal Family events going forward—and they'll have the family's support through it all.