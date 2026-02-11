One Unsung Hero Could "Save" the Royal Family's Reputation, But Journalist Says She'd "Be Mad" to Do It
"Right now she has everything."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Lady Louise Windsor has never tried to be the most visible member of the Royal Family, and that may end up being her greatest strength. At a time when the monarchy is grappling with the reputational fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing scandals, her quiet, low-key approach could be just what the public needs to see. But even if she's asked to take on a greater role in the Royal Family, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter might not want the job.
Louise, 22, is currently following in her cousin William's footsteps as a student at the University of St Andrews. Her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, often accompanies her on the carriage driving circuit, where she competes in the equestrian sport alongside mom Sophie. An insider recently described the pair to Hello! as "lovely" and relaxed, without any airs.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an active college thespian and also follows in the late monarch's footsteps with her interest in the military. It's been rumored that Lady Louise, who is part of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps, is eyeing a potential career in the Army, which would make her the only royal woman to serve in the military since Queen Elizabeth did in World War II.
With her positive, hard-working reputation, it's no wonder there's been a buzz about Lady Louise becoming a full-time working royal when William takes the throne. After all, her parents Sophie and Edward—as journalist Chris Riches wrote in the Express— "are increasingly popular among Brits, who admire working royals who pack their diary with public appearances, and avoid negative headlines."
Riches notes that although Lady Louise could be the one person to save the Royal Family's reputation, she "would be mad to become a working royal - because right now she has everything."
Indeed, Louise has largely lived a relatively normal, private life out of the spotlight, making only a few public appearances with the Royal Family each year, like at Trooping the Colour and the Christmas morning walk to church at Sandringham. She's been able to avoid the press intrusion that her cousins William and Harry faced at her age—a life that would disappear if she were to sign on to support the future King William.
However, with Riches pointing out that "the country is in severe need of sensible royals who bring hope and joy," it could be Louise who helps lead the way.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.