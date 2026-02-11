One Unsung Hero Could "Save" the Royal Family's Reputation, But Journalist Says She'd "Be Mad" to Do It

Lady Louise Windsor has never tried to be the most visible member of the Royal Family, and that may end up being her greatest strength. At a time when the monarchy is grappling with the reputational fallout from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing scandals, her quiet, low-key approach could be just what the public needs to see. But even if she's asked to take on a greater role in the Royal Family, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter might not want the job.

Louise, 22, is currently following in her cousin William's footsteps as a student at the University of St Andrews. Her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, often accompanies her on the carriage driving circuit, where she competes in the equestrian sport alongside mom Sophie. An insider recently described the pair to Hello! as "lovely" and relaxed, without any airs.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is an active college thespian and also follows in the late monarch's footsteps with her interest in the military. It's been rumored that Lady Louise, who is part of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps, is eyeing a potential career in the Army, which would make her the only royal woman to serve in the military since Queen Elizabeth did in World War II.

Lady Louise WIndsor is pictured on Christmas morning 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Louise is pictured at Trooping the Colour 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her positive, hard-working reputation, it's no wonder there's been a buzz about Lady Louise becoming a full-time working royal when William takes the throne. After all, her parents Sophie and Edward—as journalist Chris Riches wrote in the Express— "are increasingly popular among Brits, who admire working royals who pack their diary with public appearances, and avoid negative headlines."

Riches notes that although Lady Louise could be the one person to save the Royal Family's reputation, she "would be mad to become a working royal - because right now she has everything."

Indeed, Louise has largely lived a relatively normal, private life out of the spotlight, making only a few public appearances with the Royal Family each year, like at Trooping the Colour and the Christmas morning walk to church at Sandringham. She's been able to avoid the press intrusion that her cousins William and Harry faced at her age—a life that would disappear if she were to sign on to support the future King William.

However, with Riches pointing out that "the country is in severe need of sensible royals who bring hope and joy," it could be Louise who helps lead the way.