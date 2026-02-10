Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced their engagement on February 10, 2005, and along with sharing their big news, the future Queen Camilla debuted a sparkling vintage ring with an incredibly sentimental history. When it came time to propose, Charles chose an engagement ring rooted in family history, presenting Camilla with a diamond Art Deco-style ring that belonged to his late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

The King's grandmother had died just three years prior to their engagement, making Camilla's ring an even more touching gesture. Nilesh Rakholia, jewelry expert and founder of Abelini, says that the design "beautifully encapsulates what makes a truly timeless piece of jewelry—a blend of rich heritage, impeccable craftsmanship, and enduring style."

The Queen Mother's ring wasn't actually a royal engagement ring, but it was one of the pieces that she passed down to her grandson when she died. It features a roughly five-carat emerald-cut center stone surrounded by three baguette-cut diamonds on each side.

A close-up of Queen Camilla's engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla are pictured at a dinner celebrating their engagement on February 10, 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's ring originally belonged to the Queen Mother. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What sets this ring apart isn’t just the size of the stones, but the meaning carried within them," Rakholia says, noting "its passage through generations of the Royal family gives it deep sentimental value, a quality that many collectors and connoisseurs prize above even the most flawless stones."

"Queen Camilla’s engagement ring is a standout example of how provenance and craftsmanship can drive value just as much as carat weight or clarity," he adds, estimating the ring's current value at £200,000 to £300,000, or $273,000 to $409,000 USD.

Charles and Camilla gave the public their first view of the stunning diamond ring at a special party held to celebrate their engagement on February 10, 2005. Wearing a bright red dress and a triple-strand pearl necklace, the future Queen was all smiles as she greeted guests at Windsor Castle and showed off her engagement ring to the cameras.

Queen Camilla and King Charles are pictured on their 2005 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Mother is pictured wearing Queen Camilla's engagement ring in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rakholia says that the design of Queen Camilla's ring mirrors her personality. "Its long facets and step cuts create a ‘hall of mirrors’ effect that emphasizes clarity and purity, rather than overt sparkle, a decision that aligns perfectly with Camilla’s elegance and understated regal presence," he says.

And since Charles and Camilla's love story was 35 years in the making, the history behind her engagement ring is especially poignant.

"Ultimately, this ring is a testament to how heritage jewelry stands the test of time," Rakholia says. "In an age where bespoke commissions dominate headlines, Camilla’s engagement ring reminds us that true style is less about novelty and more about quality, story, and enduring elegance."