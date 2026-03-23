Callum Turner Third-Wheels Dua Lipa's Date With the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag
The Hailey Bieber-approved pick is as bottomless as it gets.
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Knowing Dua Lipa, she didn't have to stand in line to secure Chanel's highly-coveted Maxi Flap Bag. As the face of another Chanel best-seller—the Taylor Swift-approved 25 model—the Spring 2026 staple likely appeared on her doorstep as easily as her favorite takeout.
The XL shoulder style returned to Lipa's shoulder on a March 22 stroll with fiancé Callum Turner, a week after it caused a shopping frenzy inside every Chanel store on Earth. However, the pop star had what other Chanel customers didn't: an in with the atelier. Clearly, she hasn't stopped thinking about the bag's pebbled leather, slouchy flap closure, and minimalist turn-lock closure since its Spring 2026 debut.
Lipa chose the most versatile, black Chanel Maxi Flap instead of the runway show's burgundy or taupe variations. The $9,300 carry-all livened up the "Houdini" singer's all-black outfit—including a double-breasted wool coat, matching trousers, and Chrome Hearts knee-high boots—within days of its worldwide launch.Article continues below
Being tied to Chanel certainly has its perks: Lipa actually got her hands on the Maxi Flap as early as a Feb. 22 dinner with her sister. Once again, its '90s-inspired, minimalist charm instantly elevated an oversize button-down, the stovepipe jeans trend, and square-toe boots.
As if Lipa's early pull wasn't impressive enough, it became the fourth Matthieu Blazy-era Chanel handbag in her collection. Her obsession began last December, when she posed on Instagram in Look 1 from Blazy's Métiers d'Art show alongside the $5,100 Small Flap Bag. A month later, the Grammy winner showcased her second Chanel by Blazy bag—the $7,000 Small Shopping Bag—in another Instagram carousel. Its east-west body blended the quilted stitching of older Chanel models with fresh silhouettes. Plus, it made even distressed jeans shorts look ladylike.
By late January, Chanel's Paris Couture Week fashion show traded Lipa's black bag for a bold Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 style: a Maxi Flap decorated with the same lava-like print as her skirt set.
Just when you thought the Chanel Spring 2026 FOMO was over, Lipa added another wish list-worthy bag to her closet. Even if you don't have the maison on speed dial, her purses endorse an approachable spring trend anyone can channel without breaking the bank. Minimalist, barely-branded shoulder styles are all the rage right now—just ask Loewe, Calvin Klein, and Prada. Extra points if they boast the interlocked Cs we know and love.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.