Knowing Dua Lipa, she didn't have to stand in line to secure Chanel's highly-coveted Maxi Flap Bag. As the face of another Chanel best-seller—the Taylor Swift-approved 25 model—the Spring 2026 staple likely appeared on her doorstep as easily as her favorite takeout.

The XL shoulder style returned to Lipa's shoulder on a March 22 stroll with fiancé Callum Turner, a week after it caused a shopping frenzy inside every Chanel store on Earth. However, the pop star had what other Chanel customers didn't: an in with the atelier. Clearly, she hasn't stopped thinking about the bag's pebbled leather, slouchy flap closure, and minimalist turn-lock closure since its Spring 2026 debut.

Lipa chose the most versatile, black Chanel Maxi Flap instead of the runway show's burgundy or taupe variations. The $9,300 carry-all livened up the "Houdini" singer's all-black outfit—including a double-breasted wool coat, matching trousers, and Chrome Hearts knee-high boots—within days of its worldwide launch.

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Dua Lipa was spotted hand-in-hand with fiancé Callum Turner—and the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Being tied to Chanel certainly has its perks: Lipa actually got her hands on the Maxi Flap as early as a Feb. 22 dinner with her sister. Once again, its '90s-inspired, minimalist charm instantly elevated an oversize button-down, the stovepipe jeans trend, and square-toe boots.

As if Lipa's early pull wasn't impressive enough, it became the fourth Matthieu Blazy-era Chanel handbag in her collection. Her obsession began last December, when she posed on Instagram in Look 1 from Blazy's Métiers d'Art show alongside the $5,100 Small Flap Bag. A month later, the Grammy winner showcased her second Chanel by Blazy bag—the $7,000 Small Shopping Bag—in another Instagram carousel. Its east-west body blended the quilted stitching of older Chanel models with fresh silhouettes. Plus, it made even distressed jeans shorts look ladylike.

By late January, Chanel's Paris Couture Week fashion show traded Lipa's black bag for a bold Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 style: a Maxi Flap decorated with the same lava-like print as her skirt set.

Lipa arrived at the Chanel Couture Week show in a lava-print look, down to the matching Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when you thought the Chanel Spring 2026 FOMO was over, Lipa added another wish list-worthy bag to her closet. Even if you don't have the maison on speed dial, her purses endorse an approachable spring trend anyone can channel without breaking the bank. Minimalist, barely-branded shoulder styles are all the rage right now—just ask Loewe, Calvin Klein, and Prada. Extra points if they boast the interlocked Cs we know and love.

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