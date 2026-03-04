Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Aware of Public Opinion" and Putting "Distance" Between Themselves and Eugenie and Beatrice
The future King and Queen are considering "the risk that this scandal poses to the monarchy's reputation."
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been torn between supporting their parents and the monarchy in recent months following new revelations surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While it’s unknown what Eugenie and Beatrice knew about the late sex offender's dealings, a recent report suggests they’ve been banned from at least one high-society event this summer. And when it comes to Prince William and Princess Kate, it appears they’re putting as much “distance” as possible between themelves and the York cousins.
“Kate has been a central member of the Royal Family for 15 years now and knows them all well, but like William, she is very aware of public opinion and the risk that this scandal poses to the monarchy's reputation,” said Hello! magazine’s royal editor, Emily Nash.
“They will understandably want to distance themselves as much as possible from it,” she continued.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have been keeping a low profile since their father, the former Duke of York, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19. The sisters aren’t working royals and don’t attend many official palace events, but Eugenie and Beatrice have reportedly been asked not to attend Royal Ascot alongside the rest of their family this June.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Prince and Princess of Wales would likely not be devastated to put further distance between their family and the Yorks. “William and Catherine do not appear to have close ties with the sisters and would probably not miss them,” he told the Daily Mail.
King Charles is said to want to protect his nieces and he extended them an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham in 2025, which they accepted. But for Prince William—who was never fond of his uncle Andrew—it’s more complicated.
As Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, recently told People: “William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now.”
