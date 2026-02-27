This Moment Caused Kate Middleton to Exclaim "Look at His Knees!" During Her First Royal Event 15 Years Ago

Prince William and Princess Kate are approaching their 15th wedding anniversary in April, and during this week in 2011, Kate Middleton marked the official start of her royal career. Her first royal engagement fell on February 24, 2011, when William and Kate christened a lifeboat near their then-home in Anglesey, Wales. The bride-to-be's royal debut was deemed a success as she charmed fans during the event, and one man presented her with an especially sentimental gift.

Retiree Colin Edwards waited with the 2,000-person-strong crowd to meet Prince William's future wife, and as reported by the Times in February 2011, gave Kate a sweet photo of Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children.

In the photo, Harry and William both wore green shorts, and looking at the photo, Middleton exclaimed, "Oh my goodness. Look at his knees. Fantastic!"

Kate Middleton greets a fan during her first official royal engagement on February 24, 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middleton christens a lifeboat near their former home in Angelsey, Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Princess of Wales charms fans during her first royal outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Emboldened by his success, Mr Edwards kissed her hand; then, once he had got away with that one, he tried for a kiss on the cheek," the newspaper reported.

However, Kate "was too quick for him, and deftly stepped back just in time," the Times added.

In addition to her natural interactions with fans, Middleton was praised for her fashion sense at the event. Instead of buying a new, expensive outfit for the lifeboat christening, Kate showed that she'd become queen of the re-wear when she thriftily altered an old Katherine Hooker coat from 2006. The bride-to-be also gave royal fans a peek into her future with her choice of earrings, wearing a pair of citrine Kiki McDonough drops—a jewelry brand that would go on to become one of her signatures.

The childhood photo wasn't the only picture Middleton was gifted during her first royal event. In images from the day, the royal fiancée clutches a gold picture frame holding a photo of a grown-up Prince William. Perhaps it's on the piano at Forest Lodge as a reminder of her royal beginnings.