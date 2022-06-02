Every Single Royal Family Member's Net Worth

Previous Next 6/27

Prince William

According to Business Insider (opens in new tab), Prince William and Prince Harry are each worth between $25 and $40 million. They both received inheritances from their late mother: a lump sum of $14 million when they turned 30 and dividends of $450,000 each year after they turned 25, per Forbes (opens in new tab).

William used to receive a salary (that he donated to charity) of $62,000 for his work as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot before he retired to focus on his duties as a royal.