Every Single Royal Family Member's Net Worth
Can my grandma drop me a cool $1 million when she gets a chance?
Ever looked at pictures of the royal family out and about and wondered, how do they afford that? The tiaras, the gowns, the enormous properties—it's safe to assume that the royals are rolling in dough, and looking good while doing it. Since their jobs aren't regular people jobs and royal family finances are complicated (taxes and all), we were curious about how they make their money—and how much they have. Ahead, the net worth of every Windsor, from the Queen to Prince George.
Queen Elizabeth
According to Wealth-X, a global wealth insights firm, Her Majesty is worth an estimated $520 million dollars. Most of the money comes from ownership of Balmoral Castle ($140 million) in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and Sandringham House ($65 million) in Norfolk, England, which are her own properties, rather than properties of the Crown Estate. (The Crown Estate is "the sovereign's public estate" and includes real estate properties like Buckingham Palace.) She does take 15 to 25 percent of the profits generated from Crown Estate properties, and collects a salary from the Duchy of Lancaster, which is different from the Crown Estate and represents a private and independent income reserved for the Duke of Lancaster, a.k.a. The Queen. (Still with us?) She also has a valuable stamp and jewelry collection.
Prince Philip
Prior to his death in 2021 at the age of 99, the Queen's husband had earned a yearly salary of $500,000 from Parliament. He had a much more modest net worth, of just a cool $30 million.
Prince Charles
As heir to the throne, Prince Charles has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Wealth-X. (opens in new tab) Most of his money comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the life and activities of whomever is the Prince of Wales and his family. The Duchy of Cornwall holds about $1.3 billion in total assets, including land and real estate, and covers the expenses of Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives.
Princess Diana
As part of her divorce settlement (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) Princess Diana received $22.5 million from Prince Charles a year before she passed away. The money, as well as other assets like jewelry and personal belongings, went to her sons. Of walking away from the senior royal family, Prince Harry told Oprah, “I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this."
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
The Duchess is rumored to have a net worth of around $5 million. Before marrying Andrew Parker-Bowles in 1973, Camilla worked as a secretary for a variety of firms in London's West End and as a receptionist at the decorating firm, Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler, though she likely didn't make her millions there. Her wealth is generated through various endeavors, including real estate holdings, as well as a stipend from the Duchy of Cornwall, much like the other royals on this list.
Prince William
According to Business Insider (opens in new tab), Prince William and Prince Harry are each worth between $25 and $40 million. They both received inheritances from their late mother: a lump sum of $14 million when they turned 30 and dividends of $450,000 each year after they turned 25, per Forbes (opens in new tab).
William used to receive a salary (that he donated to charity) of $62,000 for his work as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot before he retired to focus on his duties as a royal.
Kate Middleton
Kate may have been raised as a commoner, but her finances are far from common. Her royal expenses are covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, but Time reports (opens in new tab) that she may have a personal net worth (opens in new tab) of as much as $10 million. Her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, own a successful mail-order supply store called Party Pieces and have an estimated worth between $30 and $50 million. It's likely Kate will inherit some of that money, along with her siblings Pippa and James.
Prince George
The royal kids haven't taken an income yet, of course, but their impact on the British economy (though not the same as net worth) has been astronomical. Prince George's birth was a $3.6 billion boom for the British economy, according to Brand Finance (opens in new tab).
Princess Charlotte
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte's birth inspired nearly $5 billion to the British economy, according to Brand Finance. (opens in new tab) For example, when Princess Charlotte was photographed wearing a particular yellow cardigan, that same cardigan sold out across Britain. The Charlotte effect in action!
Prince Louis
The birth of a new royal baby always brings a boost to the British economy, and Louis' birth was no exception. While Prince George and Princess Charlotte generate £75 million and £100 million, respectively, for the British economy every year, the newest royal addition contributed £50 million for the British economy the year he was born. Still, that's...a ton of money.
Princess Anne
The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne is worth an estimated $30 million, according to Wealth-X (opens in new tab). Her assets include a yearly stipend from the queen (opens in new tab), $7 million in jewelry, a home worth $15 million, and a trust fund set up by her grandfather.
Zara Tindall
Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, is not only a British royal, she's also a premier equestrian who won an Olympic silver medal. She may not be high-ranking, but she has an estimated $20 million net worth through entrepreneurial ventures like her own jewelry line (opens in new tab).
Mike Tindall
A former English rugby player, Mike Tindall wed Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Phillips (opens in new tab), whose net worth is $20 million. He's not bad on the eyes either.
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's net worth was estimated to be around £5 million in 2017, per Bloomberg, but he reportedly paid Virginia Giuffre a £12 settlement after she accused him of raping her at the age of 17. His net worth would likely not have been nearly enough to cover this, per Bloomberg—his mother pays him a £250,000 stipend per year, and he receives a £20,000 pension from the Navy—so it's widely believed that the Queen stepped in to pay much of the settlement.
Princess Eugenie
Unlike her cousins, Princess Eugenie isn't a "working royal," so she isn't supported by the Sovereign Grant (a tax payer-funded pool of money that covers royal salaries and is different from the Duchy of Cornwall). But that's okay because in 1994, the Queen Mother—as in, Queen Elizabeth's mom—put two-thirds of her money in a trust (opens in new tab) for her great-grandchildren. Eugenie and sister Beatrice were the beneficiaries of this, as well as a trust fund (opens in new tab) set up from the money her mother, Sarah Ferguson, received from the royal family in her divorce (estimated near $4 million).
In addition to all of this, Eugenie has a full-time job as associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, where she pulls in $145,000 a year. Town & Country estimates her net worth to be around $4.8 million.
Jack Brooksbank
The net worth of Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie, is unknown. However, Princess Eugenie's net worth is estimated at about $4.8 million, so we expect he'll see a cool chunk of that.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice is in a similar scenario to her sister Eugenie: Both princesses do not receive an allowance from an estate, but they have trust funds set up in their name, with an estimated $5 million in hers. Another way they're taken care of is via their father, Prince Andrew, who allows them to live rent-free and "supports both of his daughters financially from his private income," according to his website (opens in new tab). Beatrice found her footing in finance and consulting, and currently works (opens in new tab) as vice president at software company Afiniti.
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a. Fergie, is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew (the two divorced in 1996). Ferguson's net worth is believed to be in the range of $1 million (opens in new tab).
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, brother to Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, and has a comfortable net worth of $45 million, according to Wealth-X (opens in new tab), comprised of wages given from the Queen as well as the Sovereign Grant.
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Prince Edward doesn't get the headlines that his cousin the Queen or his second cousins do, but he's a beloved member of the royal family. He's worth about $10 million according to the blog Royal Splendor (opens in new tab), including receiving $400,000 a year from the Queen for fulfilling his royal duties and a stipend from his time in the British Army.
Lady Amelia Windsor
Lady Amelia Windsor is not that well-known stateside, but she's one of the most popular members of the royal family and the 36th in line to inherit the throne in Britain. Her paternal grandfather, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth. She's a model who was deemed by Tatler to be "The Most Beautiful Royal," and her Instagram gives an insight to the life of a royal we wouldn't normally see. She makes an estimated $1 million a year through brand deals and collaborations, so she's getting there.
Lady Louise Windsor
Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. It's too soon to say what this teenager will be worth, but as of now, her parents are estimated to be worth $45 million (opens in new tab), so she'll likely be receiving some of that.
Peter Phillips
The son of Princess Anne, Peter Phillips is currently 15th in line to the throne and his net worth is reportedly $20 million. (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry
After 10 years in the Royal Air Force, Prince Harry retired in 2015 to focus on philanthropy. Five years later, he and wife Meghan Markle formally left the senior royal family and moved to California. When he walked away from his annual royal salary, he was able to lean on his roughly $9 million inheritance from his mom Princess Diana—"I've got all my mom left me and without that we would not be able to do this," he told Oprah—and signed a lucrative deal with Spotify (thought to be roughly $15 million). Forbes estimated in 2021 that he and wife Meghan Markle had a nest egg of about $5 million, and their net worth—including their Montecito house—was around $10 million.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, who was an actress before she was a royal, holds an estimated $2 million net worth. She made $50,000 an episode for her role on Suits, according to Fortune (opens in new tab), as well as additional income from film roles throughout her acting career. Like Prince Harry, she's no longer a senior member of the royal family and will continue to produce her own income.
Archie Harrison
According to Good Housekeeping (opens in new tab), when baby Archie was born, it was thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son would bring in about $1.47 billion to the U.K. economy over a two-year period. However, now that the family of three is officially removed from the royal family, perhaps he'll be contributing to the U.S. economy?
Lilibet's birth was distinct from other royal babies' arrivals because, unlike her brother, she wasn't born into the senior royal family—she was born in the United States as a member of the Sussex family. Meghan and Harry have kept Lilibet and Archie under wraps, only sharing private photos of their children since their move to California.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
