Hailey Bieber may have just had a very brief blonde era. Over the weekend, the Rhode founder shared an Instagram carousel featuring a series of photos and selfies taken recently. Most of them are pretty normal, save for one of them, which is a close-up selfie of Bieber wearing a bleached blonde bob and a snap hair clip.

"Different faces and places 🌻," the caption reads. Considering the fact that she's been wearing her brunette lob during the last handful of public appearances she's made, I'll go ahead and assume that this blonde switcheroo was just a temporary moment (likely a wig) for a photoshoot or campaign she has coming up.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Bieber's blonde moment may have only been temporary, but lighter, buttery blonde shades are shaping up to be some of the most requested hair colors this spring. "This is definitely the year of the golden vanilla blondes," colorist Emily Claire previously told MC. "I hardly have anyone asking for icy silvers anymore." Celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps has a similar opinion, saying that warm blonde colors are a lot easier to grow out if you have naturally dark hair.

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"Ultra-icy tones are shifting toward warmer, balanced shades that feel healthier and more natural," she added. Choppy micro bobs like the one pictured in the Bieber's selfie are also extremely popular at the moment, as evidenced by the fact that the style pretty much took over Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

If Hailey Bieber's brief hair transformation is inspiring you to freshen up your color for spring and go the butter blonde route, read ahead for some tips on keeping your color in great shape.

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