As soon as Nicola Coughlan was cast in The Magic Faraway Tree film adaptation, I knew her press tour style would be straight out of a fairytale. At the March 22 premiere in London, Coughlan proved me right by fluttering onto the red carpet in a romantic couture gown.

Stylist Aimee Croysdill went full method-dressing mode for Coughlan's first Faraway Tree step-and-repeat. A semi-sheer gown from Georges Hobeika's Spring 2026 Couture show initially inspired Croysdill and Coughlan. Still, they took creative liberties by trading the frothy white shade for mint green. "We talked about maybe doing it in brown, but I have wanted to do a minty green for ages," Coughlan told Elle UK before the premiere.

Not only did the pastel shade look straight from a storybook, the bodice's off-the-shoulder ruffle trim and romantic puff sleeves evoked the romanticism of the Renaissance era. Symmetrical strands of rhinestones, pearls, and clear crystals swooped down from the corset's bust and around Coughlan's back. The same princess-y trio arched into two points where a typical drop-waist silhouette would peak. From there, the Bridgerton actor maximized the gown's whimsy with an elongated chiffon skirt-turned-train.

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Nicola Coughlan was all smiles in a mint green couture gown fit for a "fairy" at The Magic Faraway Tree premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Margot Robbie or Anne Hathaway, Coughlan doesn't always method dress for her press tours. "When it comes to something like Bridgerton, because I spend so much time on that set, I feel I want to get away from the character," the actor shared with Elle UK. But for The Magic Faraway Tree, it "felt like the right time because it's a kids' movie," she added. "How often can you be a fairy?" Between the gown's botanical tint, light-as-air ruffles, and pearl trim, Coughlan brought her character back to life, minus the pointy ears.

A moment for the bodice's romantic ruffles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See the blueprint for Coughlan's look on the Georges Hobeika runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fairy-worthy fashion like Coughlan's look is just one sub-genre of the industry's current obsession with romance. Idyllic embellishments—think ruffles on ruffles, delicate drapery, and even puff sleeves—are awakening A-listers' romantic side on and off the red carpet.

Anything you'd want to wear while frolicking through the English moors is the type of Victorian-era romantasy inspiring your favorite fashion girls right now. Hannah Einbinder gave puff-sleeves a proper close-up at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The empire waistline of her Louis Vuitton column dress mirrored the volume of Cathy's Wuthering Heights costumes. Later, at the 2026 Grammys, Sabrina Carpenter looked every bit a literary heroine in a custom Valentino gown, featuring floral embroidery, polka-dot ruffles, and cute cap sleeves.

Hannah Einbinder pulled off romantic puff sleeves at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter followed suit with romantic ruffles at the Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pirate-y puff sleeves even made it to Louis Vuitton's Fall 2026 front row, thanks to Blackpink's Lisa. Leather pants and knee-high boots upped the cropped long-sleeve's costume-inspired feel. By the 2026 Oscars, Mia Goth picked up where Carpenter's ruffles left off in a custom, asymmetrical Dior gown.

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Lisa waved to fans at the Louis Vuitton show in pirate-esque puff sleeves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth looked oh-so romantic in Dior at the Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coughlan's latest look is proof childrens' movies—and their coordinating press tours—aren't to be sartorially underestimated. The film's leading lady paid homage to her character and endorsed a rising red carpet trend in a single gown.