Prince William and Princess Kate Have a Surprisingly Low-Key Rule for Their Household Staff
The Prince and Princess of Wales like to keep it "casual" at Adelaide Cottage.
When it comes to royal life, you might imagine uniformed butlers and maids sweeping around the palace, but for some members of the Royal Family, the truth is a bit more normal. In fact, the Prince and Princess of Wales don't have live-in staff at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage—and they also have a surprising guideline for the people who do work with them.
Prince William and Princess Kate moved to Windsor in 2022 to give their children more privacy—and to be closer to Queen Elizabeth—but their home on the Windsor Castle estate is positively modest by royal standards. With only four bedrooms, Adelaide Cottage was certainly a downsizing move from the four-story Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.
The historic home, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, does not have any room for live-in staff members like longtime nanny Maria Borrallo. However, when employees are working at the house, the prince and princess request that they don't wear formal uniforms.
According to Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown (via the Sun), Prince William "wants it to be casual" at their home. "The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy," a palace source told the author. The outlet continued that staff are asked "to not wear formal attire unless it is appropriate to do so."
"If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]," the Wales family staff member explained.
Their move to Adelaide Cottage surprised many royal watchers due to its smaller size, but at the time, insiders noted that living at Kensington Palace—a public tourist attraction—meant the family felt trapped in a bubble.
"The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London," a friend told the Sunday Times in 2022. "The kids can't go into the park and kick a football with friends." Moving to the secure Windsor Castle estate has given them a greater sense of freedom, and the ability to have "normalizing experiences," too.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In the recent Channel 5 documentary Prince George: How To Make a Monarch, royal experts shared what the prince's upbringing is like and how William and Kate are careful to give him a taste of a more "normal" childhood. According to psychotherapist Lucy Beresford, this gives George, Charlotte and Louis "that grounded sense that they are human beings like the rest of us, they're not rarefied, they're not elevated and it could hopefully dilute that sense of 'I'm invincible'."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Katie Holmes Cinches the Belt Buckle Trend
The actor seems to be test-driving a trendy new handbag in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Why Suki Waterhouse Once Found Robert Pattinson Asleep Holding Knives
"Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?!"
By Lia Beck Published
-
These TikTok-Viral Scents Are My Favorite Fine Fragrance Dupes For Less Than $50
The next time you want to smell like an heiress, head to your local Zara.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Aim for "Normalizing Experiences" So Their Kids Don't Think They're "Elevated"
The princess is integrating her "Middleton upbringing and her family values."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Confirmed to Make a Major New Royal Appearance With King Charles and Queen Camilla
Mark your calendars.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Organized Mom Carole Middleton's 70th Birthday Party in $46,000 Per Week Mustique Villa
Princess Margaret's exclusive villa is the only place "Carole really lets her hair down."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Will Be "Emotional" at a Forthcoming Event With Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert
"It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Mary Is Bejeweled in Kate Middleton's Extremely Shimmery Jenny Packham Gown
Even royalty isn't immune to the "Kate effect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Fun and Mischievous" Behavior Shows How They're Able to ‘"Let Go"
The "tactile" couple showed off their bond in Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate
One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."
By Kristin Contino Published