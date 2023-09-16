Princess Kate Learned About This Perfect-for-Fall Treat This Week—and Said She’s Taking it Home to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You never know what you might learn at a royal engagement, and at one this week attended by both the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate picked up a snack that she’s going to try out with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis this fall. (And that you can try with you and yours, too.)

Let’s first set the scene: William and Kate visited Madley Primary School’s forest school this week, finding out more about the program to help students learn while spending time outside. (The Wales family of five are famously fans of the outdoors.) While sitting around the campfire, the schoolchildren snacked on apples covered in cinnamon and sugar that they held over the flames, People reports.

“It’s like a healthy marshmallow,” Kate said. “It always tastes so much better whenever you cook something on the fire. I’ve seen 1,000 marshmallows around the fire, but I’ve never seen a sugar-dipped apple.” Impressed, she said “I’m going to try this with my kids.”

William, for his part, said the treats smelled “delicious.”

Kate opened up on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast that she is happiest when “I’m with my family outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty.” In addition to learning about a new snack to take home to the kids, William and Kate also joined the kids at the forest school in skimming bark off logs and sawing lumber for a tree den—and Kate even popped inside for a look, People reports. The kids also know how to take part in skills like starting a fire, Hello reports.

“These are really good skills to learn, to be able to keep warm, to feed yourselves,” she said. “Is it nice learning here? It’s so peaceful, isn’t it? I could stay here all afternoon.”