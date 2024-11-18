Princess Kate and Prince William's "Undeniably Sexy" Secret Romance Seems to Be "Aging Backwards"

"You see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair."

Prince William wears a tuxedo while his wife Kate Middleton wears a one-shoulder white gown with long dangly gold earrings and long black gloves
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Princess Kate and Prince William are more in love than ever, according to a body language expert who regularly analyzes the Royal Family.

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous, body language expert Judi James reflected on Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story. "Compare William and Kate's body language during their engagement appearances in 2010 to their body language in Kate's recent health update video, and you see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair." James went on to explain that Kate and William's romance "seems to have aged backwards, building up to the honeymoon period rather than starting with it."

James suggested that the Prince and Prince of Wales are much more in sync than they were earlier in their relationship. Referencing the couple's "stilted engagement appearance," which was rather short on PDA, James claimed that 2024 had proven the couple's romance was alive and well.

Kate Middleton wearing a blue dress and hugging Prince William who is wearing a a white and blue polo jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alluding to the Instagram video released by the royals to announce the end of Kate's chemotherapy treatments, James suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales had re-entered "the honeymoon stage of a marriage." She described the pair as "tactile, playful and undeniably sexy, they've finally come clean on the intense behind-the-scenes romance they've been keeping secret for so long."

James suggested that the footage of Kate and William seen in their personal Instagram video was akin to "a revealing advent calendar of different glimpses of openly loving behaviors." The expert claimed it was Kate's influence that allowed William to be more open with his affection, letting them "share their love so freely without taking any risks in terms of ridicule or over-share."

In 2024, the Prince and Prince of Wales appear to have found an even footing, and that translates to their public appearances, James says. "Their status and power signals as a couple are now completely evenly balanced," she told the outlet.

Prince William pointing at a blue cupcake and Princess Kate leaning over to look at it and smiling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 has undoubtedly been a challenging time for the Royal Family. Discussing Prince William's difficult year, a royal source previously told The Sun, "His wife and father have both had operations and then both been subsequently diagnosed with cancer. It's been tough."

However, following the news that Kate has completed cancer treatment, the Royal Family will likely want to move towards some normality in 2025.

As her husband is the heir apparent to the British throne, Princess Kate will one day stand alongside him as Queen. A royal household source told People in 2019, "She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to,." They continued, "You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸