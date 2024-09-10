Prince William Once Revealed He Wanted His Marriage to Princess Kate to "Last Forever"

Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey in London. Since then, the couple have welcomed three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and built a life together. And according to one royal expert, Prince William was very serious about ensuring his marriage stands the test of time.

British photographer Arthur Edwards, who has a long history of working with the Royal Family, once spoke to Prince William about his marriage to Kate Middleton. Writing for The Sun, Edwards explained, "Once William told me the reason he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever."

Edwards referenced the couple's recent Instagram video, which showed the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the outdoors with their children. In the Instagram video's caption, Princess Kate shared that she has completed chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis. She also reflected on life with William and the kids. "Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love," Edwards wrote.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Buckingham Palace balcony during King Charles III's Coronation on May 6, 2023. (Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

After announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Princess Kate retreated from the public eye to undergo treatment. Since then, Prince William has shown his continued support for his wife. The couple's emotional Instagram update suggests that they're a strong family unit who has worked through a difficult time together.

"And I am sure following the toughest few months of their 13-year marriage it will last forever," Edwards declared in The Sun. "Because they have survived the dark days—and they have a bright future to look forward to."

Kate and William reportedly started dating in 2003, after first meeting in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrew. A brief split in 2007 only seemed to strengthen the couple's relationship. In November 2010, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement, and they wed the following year. Having known one another for a decade, it seems that Prince William was very purposeful in eventually marrying Princess Kate.