Prince William Once Revealed He Wanted His Marriage to Princess Kate to "Last Forever"
The Prince of Wales told a royal expert why he took his "time getting engaged."
Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey in London. Since then, the couple have welcomed three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and built a life together. And according to one royal expert, Prince William was very serious about ensuring his marriage stands the test of time.
British photographer Arthur Edwards, who has a long history of working with the Royal Family, once spoke to Prince William about his marriage to Kate Middleton. Writing for The Sun, Edwards explained, "Once William told me the reason he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Edwards referenced the couple's recent Instagram video, which showed the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying the outdoors with their children. In the Instagram video's caption, Princess Kate shared that she has completed chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis. She also reflected on life with William and the kids. "Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love," Edwards wrote.
After announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Princess Kate retreated from the public eye to undergo treatment. Since then, Prince William has shown his continued support for his wife. The couple's emotional Instagram update suggests that they're a strong family unit who has worked through a difficult time together.
"And I am sure following the toughest few months of their 13-year marriage it will last forever," Edwards declared in The Sun. "Because they have survived the dark days—and they have a bright future to look forward to."
Kate and William reportedly started dating in 2003, after first meeting in 2001 while attending the University of St Andrew. A brief split in 2007 only seemed to strengthen the couple's relationship. In November 2010, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement, and they wed the following year. Having known one another for a decade, it seems that Prince William was very purposeful in eventually marrying Princess Kate.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle Is Still the Queen of Minimalism
She broke the "no white after Labor Day" look with grace.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate's Brother James Middleton Reveals He's "Proud" of Her After Emotional Video
James' sweet message echoes the feelings of royal fans all over the world.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Is Official—We're Gathering Clues For the Upcoming Season
Hulu renewed its acclaimed comedy just a week after season 4's premiere.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Princess Kate's Brother James Middleton Reveals He's "Proud" of Her After Emotional Video
James' sweet message echoes the feelings of royal fans all over the world.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Hilariously Told Tourists in Balmoral She'd Never Met the Queen
"I just hope when he gets back to America and he shows those photographs to his friends, someone will tell him who I am."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
A Very Bearded Prince William Gives an Update on Princess Kate's Health
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Kept U.K. Trip Secret to Avoid Distracting from His Uncle's Funeral
"Many people close to the family were totally unaware."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Once Turned a Bomb Shelter into a Secret Club
"Club H turned Highgrove into quite the hot spot when Dad happened to be away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton's Parents Make a Surprising Cameo in the Princess's Cancer Update Video
Carole and Michael Middleton are hands-on grandparents.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Shares Rare Personal Footage of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The sweet behind-the-scenes video shows the Wales family like never before.
By Amy Mackelden Published