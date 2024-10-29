Earlier this year, Kate Middleton debuted a new eternity ring while appearing alongside Prince William in a video to congratulate Team GB at the Paris Olympics. Now, a jewelry expert has suggested that the Princess of Wales may have chosen to swap her engagement ring for an eternity ring for a specific reason.

Kate Middleton's engagement ring originally belonged to Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, making it a special piece of jewelry. The Princess of Wales even had the ring altered so that she wouldn't lose the precious heirloom.

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis, Kate has been spotted without her engagement ring on numerous occasions. Speaking to the Express, Ella Citron-Thompkins from Diamonds Factory suggested the royal may have decided to stop wearing Diana's ring for "comfort or practicality."

"The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones—like anniversaries or births—or as a show of love and commitment," Citron-Thompkins explained. The jewelry expert also called the decision "a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever."

Kate Middleton wears her engagement ring while attending Wimbledon on July 14, 2024 (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Citron-Thompkins continued, "[I]t could simply be that it is being cleaned or resized, and Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumors."

As the ring originally belonged to the late Princess Diana, it is "quite extraordinary and very precious," the expert noted. It makes sense that Kate may have opted to "keep it safe at home for most engagements."

Kate Middleton wears her eternity ring instead of her engagement ring in Southport, England on October 10, 2024. (Image credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Discussing the importance of Kate's eternity rings from William, the jewelry expert told the Express, "The eternity rings look to be a more subtle and understated band compared to her sizable engagement ring. The style of the rings seems to be gold composed with small gemstones which are either garnets or sapphires."