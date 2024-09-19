Prince William Has a New, Equally Bearded Right-Hand Man
They're twinning!
Prince William has a new right-hand man, and the first thing everyone's noticed is this person's impressive beard—which of course will match his new employer's.
Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds will serve as the Prince of Wales' new equerry, The Sun reports. As seen in pictures shared in 2020, Reynolds proudly sports his abundant facial hair.
But that's not the only thing the two men have in common: The new royal hire is a trained helicopter pilot just like William, who formerly served in the RAF Search and Rescue as well as the East Anglia Air Ambulance.
William's facial hair is a new development, which he first unveiled in a social media video posted in August to celebrate Team GB on their Olympics performance.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
At the time, royal fans weren't shy about publicly thirsting for the royal facial hair, and were downright devastated when he shaved it off a couple of weeks later.
But! William knows about giving the people what they want, and the beard came back earlier this month. So far, it seems like it's sticking around.
As for what an equerry does exactly, The Sun describes the role as a sort of royal personal assistant. They are on call to help out the royals with both public and private duties, and stay in their role for three years, according to Metro.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As you may know from watching The Crown, Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence was one of the late Queen's equerries, which is how he came to be in the princess' orbit in the first place.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Apologizes for Disparaging Comment He Made About Her Career
In the past, he took credit for her success.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Raven-Symoné Tells Demi Lovato She Wasn't "The Nicest Person" on 'Sonny With a Chance'
They had a candid conversation on Lovato's documentary.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Debuts a Very 2010s-Coded Manicure
She's back in her Tumblr era.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Rarely-Seen Cocker Spaniel, Orla
The pup made a surprise appearance in the princess's cancer update video.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Wasn't Cropped Out of Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Post by the Royal Family
Royal sources refuted allegations of a Buckingham Palace snub.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry "Unified" After the Death of Their Mother Princess Diana
"Please, please remember, don’t ever forget that you’re brothers."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Secretly Helped a London Food Bank Get Back on Its Feet
The food pantry was robbed on Sept. 8.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Secretly Visited a New Helicopter Base After Hinting He Wants to Fly Again
The Prince of Wales reportedly "surprised people at the event."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Hates Playing Card Games With the "Fiercely Competitive" Middleton Family
"William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Was "Influential" in "Softening" Prince William's Approach to Old "Grudges"
"Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Shares the Low-Key Way He Found Out Sister Kate Was Engaged to Prince William
"Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust."
By Kristin Contino Published