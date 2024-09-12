Prince William and His Beard Visit the Air Force Base Where He Earned His Wings

Prince William paid a nostalgic visit to the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, England on Thursday, Sept. 12, returning to the place where he earned his wings in 2008.

The Prince of Wales — who was still sporting his fan-favorite facial hair — attended the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of his father, King Charles, watching on as RAF cadets and international officer cadets graduated at the Air Force station.

Princess Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who lives close to RAF Cranwell, also attended the parade.

Prince William attended the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of his father, King Charles III. (Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

RAF Cranwell holds a special place in royal history as it was the place where a young Kate Middleton made her first public appearance with her then-boyfriend following their breakup.

Middleton attended Prince William's 2008 graduation alongside members of the Royal Family, stepping out in a white coat and black tights as she beamed alongside her boyfriend.

Prince William followed in his father's footsteps by attending RAF Cranwell; The King took flying training courses at the Air Force Base in the 1970s.

Royal fans took to X to share their thoughts on William's latest appearance, with one writing, in part, "Seems like the beard is here to stay. Perhaps to mark a new phase after overcoming the ordeal of Princess Catherine's health troubles."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Middleton attended Prince William's 2008 RAF Cranwell graduation. (Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham)

Another royal watcher shared a photo of the Prince of Wales from his RAF Cranwell graduation along with one from Thursday's engagement, writing, there was "defintely a gravity there that comes naturally with age."

His appearance Thursday follows the emotional video the Prince and Princess of Wales shared to update the public on the princess's cancer battle earlier this week.

In the moving clip, the Princess of Wales announced she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months."

However, she added that her "path to healing and full recovery is long."