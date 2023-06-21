Prince William Caused "Tension" With Princess Kate by Telling Her "Chop Chop," Royal Commentator Says

Royal fans will surely have seen by now that Prince William told his wife Princess Kate to "chop chop" while she was talking to the new bride at the recent royal wedding in Jordan.

Much ink has been spilled about this unfortunate moment that was caught on camera, and now podcaster Rachel Burchfield—who just so happens to be a Marie Claire editor as well—has shared her opinion on the matter, and it's hard to argue with her.

"Husbands, do not do this, don't do this—William telling Kate to 'chop chop' as she spoke with the bride," Burchfield said on Podcast Royal.

"First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she's talking to her for like no time at all and then he's like 'chop, chop'—no!"

Co-host Jessica Robinson said, "I thought it was funny!" and Burchfield agreed, "I know he wasn't doing it to be disrespectful, I don't think so. But you can kind of sense Kate's tension as they were walking off, or at least I could."

Burchfield isn't the only one who didn't love what she saw in that video: Body language expert Judi James also was less than happy with the Prince of Wales.

"This is not one of [William's] finest moments when it comes to either body language or words," James previously told Express.

"While he has clearly moved on from the meet and greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way.

"She is not causing a 'log jam' [by] holding up the queue and the next guests are still talking to the groom, so there appears to be no logical reason for William to hurry his wife along, especially as she only adds a few seconds to the conversation."

So what gives, William?!