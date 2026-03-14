Prince William Warns Royal Fans to "Be Careful What You Say" to Princess Kate About One Topic as "You Might Be Corrected"

Prince William and Princess Kate made a joint appearance on March 12, when the pair stepped out for a number of meetings in London. While visiting businesses along the River Thames, the Prince and Princess of Wales became temporary baristas and discussed their drinking habits. And in one particularly pertinent moment, Prince William issued a warning to royal fans about his wife.

In a video shared on X by a fan, Princess Kate was shown discussing honey and explaining that it "tastes very different" during its initial stages. Prince William quickly responded by saying, "Catherine's got her own bees, she knows a lot about bees." He continued, "Be careful what you say, you might be corrected!"

One commenter noted on the post, "He is so funny when he laughs at his own jokes...he gets so proud of himself." While William's warning wasn't exactly serious, it's clear that he's a fierce protector of his wife's hobbies.

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Prince William made the quip during a joint outing with Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate previously shared her love of beekeeping in a social media post in May 2023. The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account shared a photo of Kate partaking in her hobby, with the caption, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay." The caption continued, "Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Borough Market in London on March 12. (Image credit: Alamy)

It seems that Princess Kate has thrown herself into beekeeping, and Prince William understands just how important the hobby is to his wife. Clearly, in any discussion on the topic, the Princess of Wales appears to be able to hold her own.