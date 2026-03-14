Prince William Warns Royal Fans to "Be Careful What You Say" to Princess Kate About One Topic as "You Might Be Corrected"
Don't mess with the Middleton.
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Prince William and Princess Kate made a joint appearance on March 12, when the pair stepped out for a number of meetings in London. While visiting businesses along the River Thames, the Prince and Princess of Wales became temporary baristas and discussed their drinking habits. And in one particularly pertinent moment, Prince William issued a warning to royal fans about his wife.
In a video shared on X by a fan, Princess Kate was shown discussing honey and explaining that it "tastes very different" during its initial stages. Prince William quickly responded by saying, "Catherine's got her own bees, she knows a lot about bees." He continued, "Be careful what you say, you might be corrected!"
One commenter noted on the post, "He is so funny when he laughs at his own jokes...he gets so proud of himself." While William's warning wasn't exactly serious, it's clear that he's a fierce protector of his wife's hobbies.Article continues below
Princess Kate previously shared her love of beekeeping in a social media post in May 2023. The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account shared a photo of Kate partaking in her hobby, with the caption, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay." The caption continued, "Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."
It seems that Princess Kate has thrown herself into beekeeping, and Prince William understands just how important the hobby is to his wife. Clearly, in any discussion on the topic, the Princess of Wales appears to be able to hold her own.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.