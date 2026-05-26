Selena Gomez traveled to London earlier this month to film Season 6 of Only Murders In the Building, but seemingly left her backless Mary Janes behind. Even mesh flats—a summer staple, no matter her zip code—haven't made their debut yet. On May 25, Gomez gave her classic white pair a twist, with help from the Mary Janes monolith Alaïa.

Despite the hit Hulu show's locale, Gomez had Memorial Day off—and spent it frolicking from one borough to another. Sneaker trends were no match for her posh (but equally anti-blister) walking shoes, courtesy of Alaïa. She created a stark-white color story with $1,350 Mary Janes, a little white sundress, and a matching cardigan.

Selena Gomez shared a snap from her day in London on Instagram, starring studded Mary Janes from Alaïa. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

The French label only offers the single-strapped flats with some sort of special detailing atop the smooth calfskin leather. Whether that be cut-outs, mesh netting, or rhinestone studs is up to the It girl. Gomez went for the latter. At first, they mirrored the silver grommets seen on Katie Holmes's Miu Miu pair. But after further inspection, it was clear: Circular crystals shined sporadically from each high-vamp almond toe to heel. Her slim, five-millimeter soles were the only element not dripping in rhinestones.

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Gomez never publicly boarded Alaïa's ballet flat bandwagon in 2024 alongside Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. Still, she's curated an impressive Mary Janes collection over the years, with styles from Manolo Blahnik and Bella Hadid-beloved brand Vivaia. It's no surprise she finally fell for Alaïa's trendsetting shoes. She's been wearing the label's stilettos for over a decade, after all.

Perhaps the VIP street style scene influenced her to choose studded Mary Janes, as opposed to see-through flats. Embellished takes on the shoe trend are establishing their own thriving sub-genre, winning over the likes of Rosalía and Katie Holmes. Dua Lipa even owns the same Alaïa Mary Janes as the Rare Beauty founder, except in black. See? There's a way to personalize your summer shoes without putting your pedicure on full display—and you'll still get plenty of mileage out of them, too.

Shop Studded Mary Janes Inspired by Selena Gomez

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TOPICS Selena Gomez