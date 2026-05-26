Thankfully, clear bags weren't strictly required at Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Kylie Jenner cheered for the New York Knicks on May 25 with an opaque Chanel It bag in tow. Without the four-figure good luck charm, Timothée Chalamet's hometown team might've never defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and advanced to the NBA Finals.

Jenner and her boyfriend filled Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's courtside seats inside Cleveland's Rocket Arena. Contrary to Kelce, a longtime Cavs fan, both VIPs were decked out in Knicks gear. Still, one neutral accessory stood out in a sea of blue and orange. Jenner brought Chanel's Small Shopping Bag in black, croc-embossed leather to a history-making game. (The win secured the Knicks a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.) It was the most elevated and eye-catching piece in her Game 4 outfit, alongside a Knicks graphic tee and mid-wash jeans.

Kylie Jenner was spotted courtside at Game 4 of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers conference, Chanel It bag front and center. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Technically, the Spring 2026 style stood a few inches taller than the bag policy allows, but at least she didn't bring the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. The roomy carry-all (beloved by herself, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber) would've required another seat. Jenner's glossy take on the east-west trend featured the same interlocking Cs and elongated straps as the new, Matthieu Blazy-era Maxi Flap. It even debuted on the same runway.

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However, its crimson-lined interior was noticeably flap-free, and it would set you back $7,300. That's a full $1,200 less than its super-sized sister. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's exact color hasn't hit Chanel stores yet, so brace yourself for another shopping frenzy. Right now, it's available in croc-embossed mint green and the same smooth burgundy as Kendall Jenner's Chanel Maxi Flap.

Before yesterday's 37-point sweep, Jenner only brought Hermès or Dior bags to Knicks games with her boyfriend. Earlier this month, she gave her jeans and tank top outfit the Knicks treatment with orange Miu Miu mules and a navy blue Hermès Birkin. Much like her Chanel shoulder style, its super shiny, Porosus croc-embossed exterior could be seen by fans in the nosebleed seats. Similar styles with Jenner's palladium hardware sell secondhand for upward of $60,000.

On May 6, Jenner rooted for the Knicks again, this time with a navy Hermès Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's still undecided whether the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks come June 3, the first game in the best-of-seven finals series. (Those two teams are currently tied in their semi-finals.) Regardless, Jenner and Chalamet will be in the front row, hoping their 10-game winning streak will continue. One question still remains: Which designer bags will decorate Jenner's arm during the finals? Perhaps she'll go all-out and treat herself to new orange or blue totes before the next battle. That would also make a great gift, Chalamet.

Shop Black Croc-Embossed Bags Inspired by Kylie Jenner

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