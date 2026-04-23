For Prince Louis’s 8th birthday, Princess Kate and Prince William shared a playful, artistic video of their youngest son playing on the beach and jumping into the water, reportedly in Cornwall on a recent family trip. Those familiar with the area were quick to determine that the video was taken on Cornwall’s Isles of Scilly, a favorite vacation spot for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family.

Prince Louis's 8th birthday photograph. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince Louis plays on the beach in Cornwall. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis recently returned to Lambrook School after a 24-day Easter break. As the Prince and Princess of Wales’s schedule went noticeably quiet, it seemed likely that the family had snuck away for a family vacation. The Isles of Scilly are a favorite spot for Prince William and Princess Kate to sneak off for a low-key staycation.

Prince William and Princess Kate prefer the quiet splendor of Tresco, an island within the Scilly Isles, where locals leave them in peace. While the locals generally respect their privacy, they have been spotted riding bikes along the beach, getting ice creams, and taking special boat taxis. The isles are famously underdeveloped, with very few shops and locally-owned restaurants, meaning the family can enjoy peace, privacy, and quality family time while flying under the radar.

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Prince Louis splashing into the water. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince William and Princess Kate stay at Dolphin House on Tresco Island. (Image credit: Tresco Island)

The family’s go-to vacation stay is Dolphin House, which is part of the Duchy of Cornwall’s lengthy real estate portfolio. The house features 5 bedrooms with plenty of space for Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte to relax. “Dolphin House has just undergone a complete renovation, returning this grand and glorious house to its former splendour,” the website boasts, showcasing a gallery of photos featuring updated decor from rattan lamps to striped headboards. With views of the beach and an impressive outdoor area, it’s easy to see why they return to the property time after time.

In his celebratory birthday video, Prince Louis can be seen digging in the cornish sand, batting a cricket ball, and diving into the crisp blue waters. Royal watchers are eager to see if Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 2 feature similar scenes, with even more glimpses at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s intimate family vacation.