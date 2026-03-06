"Flabbergasted" Cornwall Woman Says Prince William Was "A Bit Incoherent" During Hilarious Phone Mix-Up

Prince William gave one local woman a story she'll be telling “for years” after a phone call gone wrong at a pasty shop in Cornwall, England on March 5. After hilariously mixing up a customer’s name and calling her “Juicy” instead of “Josie,” the prince headed off to another event—and Josie later told reporters she “had no idea” she'd been speaking to the future King.

The Prince of Wales, who was visiting the area on St. Piran's Day, the feast day of Cornwall's patron saint, was helping work the phones at Gear Farm Pasty Company when the mix-up occurred. The business makes traditional Cornish pasties, a savory handheld pie filled with beef, potato, turnips and onions, and St. Piran’s Day is the busiest day of the year for the business.

When William took Josie’s order over the phone and asked for a name, he replied, “Juicy?!” making a confused face before quickly adding, “Oh, Josie! Sorry Josie, I thought you said juicy, my apologies.” When “Juicy” arrived to pick up her order, she was shocked to learn that it had been the Prince of Wales on the phone.

Prince William's phone call caused some laughs at the Gear Farm Pasty Company. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William helps make Cornish pasties on March 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales surprised customers at the shop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Daily Mail, the customer, Josie Trounson, arrived after Prince William had moved on to a local fire station and was “delighted” to hear that’s who she’d been chatting with earlier.

“I was flabbergasted when I found out,” she said. “I had no idea who was answering my call, but the person on the line was a bit incoherent.”

She added, “It's St. Piran's Day, and I was really worried I wasn't going to get my pasties.”

Along with giving her a story to tell “for years,” Gear Farm gave her the order of 15 pasties at no charge, per the Mail, making it one St. Piran’s Day to remember.

