Just Wait, I'll Be Living in Kaia Gerber's French Girl Outfit Once Fall Rolls Around

While I haven't even touched my favorite trench coat since at least April, Kaia Gerber kept hers in regular rotation all summer long. No matter the weather, she found ways to wear the French-girl favorite with various denim trends, little black dresses, and ballet flats, of course. On August 13, one of the coolest days during L.A.'s heatwave, Gerber's classic trench and ballerinas looked ready for a perfect fall date night in Paris.

After weeks of promoting Ryan Murphy's new nostalgic TV series, The Shards, Gerber enjoyed a much-deserved dinner with her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman. The actor's off-duty outfit wasn't too different from her press tour style, which featured '90s-inspired slip dresses and statement scarves, too. Opposite Pullman's barn jacket and white jeans, Gerber dressed herself in a knee-length LBD, the khaki-colored trench she can't stop styling, and black suede shoes from her March 2026 collaboration with French footwear brand Repetto.

There must've been a chill in L.A. last night, because Gerber also wrapped a chocolate-brown sweater around her neck like a scarf. After she traded Chanel's new Maxi Flap Bag for a vintage navy blue version, the supermodel finished her French girl 'fit with silver hoop earrings and oval-shaped sunglasses.

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During her date with Lewis Pullman, Kaia Gerber looked every bit a French girl in a trench coat and ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This trench—complete with epaulettes, buckled cuffs, and a Peter Pan collar— seems to have joined Gerber's coat rack earlier this year. So far, it's been spotted with her beloved Gucci Jackie Bag, cropped Dôen cardigans, and no shortage of straight-leg jeans.

Gerber is an L.A. girl, through and through, but she shares the Parisian penchant for foolproof uniforms. However, I didn't expect to see so much of her trusty trench coat and ballerinas before switching my calendar from August to September.

Here's hoping Gerber brings the timeless two-piece to Paris Fashion Week. If cosplaying French locals this fall also tickles your fancy, shop the Gerber-approved coats and shoes below.

Shop Trench Coats and Ballet Flats Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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TOPICS Kaia Gerber