Kensington Palace Announces Princess Kate and Princess Anne Are Joining Forces for a Major Royal Event

Princess Kate hasn’t attended Anzac Day commemorations since 2022, but on Wednesday, April 15, Kensington Palace announced she’ll be teaming up with Princess Anne to mark the occasion. Anzac Day, held on April 25 each year, honors Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, and both the Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal will be taking part in events in London.

According to Kensington Palace, Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli during World War I.

Kate and Anne will divide and conquer for the day, with Princess Anne attending the dawn service at London’s Wellington Arch before the Princess of Wales takes part in two more Anzac Day events.

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Princess Kate attends the Anzac Day service in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Princess Kate attend the Anzac Day service in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne attends a dawn service in 2025 to mark the 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Canakkale, Turkiye. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales will then lay a wreath on behalf of King Charles during a parade service at the Cenotaph in London before heading to Westminster Abbey for a service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

In 2019, Kate attended the Anzac Day service with Prince Harry, and in 2022, she made a solo appearance at the church service, with this year marking her return to the event. Last year, Duchess Sophie represented the Royal Family on Anzac Day, borrowing her daughter, Lady Louise's hat, as she made an emotional appearance at the commemorations.

Princess Kate's attendance at Anzac Day is the first event on the royal's calendar since Sunday, April 5, when the princess attended Easter Sunday services with the Royal Family.