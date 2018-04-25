Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Australia's Anzac Day with a Special Service in London

It was very emotional.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up early this morning for an important cause. On Wednesday, the royal couple commemorated Anzac Day— a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates those lost in war or sacrifice for their country.

Harry and Meghan were both somber and serious at the event. Harry wore his military ribbons and medals pinned to his dark coat. Meghan wore a black, wide-brimmed hat, a flowy grey trench coat, and black heels.

In one video from the event, Harry even appears to be seen tearing up.

The soon-to-be-royal-couple started the day with a special dawn service in Hyde Park and will later head to Westminster Abbey. They will reportedly visit the Australian memorial and sign a book of remembrance. The anniversary has been celebrated in London every April 25 since 1916, which marks the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings.

With less than three weeks until the wedding, Harry and Meghan continue to attend important engagements. Just two days ago, they attended Stephen Lawrence's memorial service to honor the 25th anniversary of his death while also welcoming their new nephew.

Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks