Princess Kate Pairs a Rare Piece of Jewelry With a New Givenchy Coat Dress for Anzac Day
She also carried her new favorite bag and paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
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Princess Kate is known to borrow important jewelry pieces from the collections of royal relatives. For instance, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara is one of the Princess of Wales's favorite items, and was previously beloved by both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. As a result, Kate's choice of jewelry for her solo Anzac Day appearance in 2026 makes a lot of sense.
Leaving Prince William at home with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—Princess Kate attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on April 25. For the occasion, the princess wore a brand new bespoke navy coat dress from Sarah Burton at Givenchy, featuring a striking white collar.
Princess Kate accessorized her dress with a matching navy hat from Jane Taylor London and a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Gianvito 105mm Pointed Toe Pumps—a royally-approved style.Article continues below
Princess Kate also carried a bag style she's particularly fond of—DeMellier's The Nano Montreal Bag in Navy Leather, which is currently sold out.
It was the Princess of Wales's jewelry choices that stood out most, with the royal paying tribute to two relatives. Firstly, Princess Kate wore her rarely-seen G. Collins and Sons Tanzanite Pendant Necklace, which is thought to have been a gift from husband Prince William. Secondly, Kate wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Saudi Sapphire Drop Earrings.
As always, Princess Kate's style choices are sure to inspire royal fans around the world.
Correction: This post has been updated to cite the correct designer behind Princess Kate's new coat dress.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.