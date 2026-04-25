Princess Kate is known to borrow important jewelry pieces from the collections of royal relatives. For instance, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara is one of the Princess of Wales's favorite items, and was previously beloved by both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. As a result, Kate's choice of jewelry for her solo Anzac Day appearance in 2026 makes a lot of sense.

Leaving Prince William at home with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—Princess Kate attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on April 25. For the occasion, the princess wore a brand new bespoke navy coat dress from Sarah Burton at Givenchy, featuring a striking white collar.

Princess Kate accessorized her dress with a matching navy hat from Jane Taylor London and a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Gianvito 105mm Pointed Toe Pumps—a royally-approved style.

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Princess Kate wearing a bespoke Givenchy coat dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gianvito Rossi 105mm Suede Stiletto Heel Pumps $850 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Princess Kate also carried a bag style she's particularly fond of—DeMellier's The Nano Montreal Bag in Navy Leather, which is currently sold out.

It was the Princess of Wales's jewelry choices that stood out most, with the royal paying tribute to two relatives. Firstly, Princess Kate wore her rarely-seen G. Collins and Sons Tanzanite Pendant Necklace, which is thought to have been a gift from husband Prince William. Secondly, Kate wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Saudi Sapphire Drop Earrings.

Princess Kate carrying her DeMellier bag and wearing rare royal jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

DeMellier The Nano Montreal in Navy Smooth $0.50 at DeMellier

As always, Princess Kate's style choices are sure to inspire royal fans around the world.

Correction: This post has been updated to cite the correct designer behind Princess Kate's new coat dress.

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