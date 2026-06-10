Princess Catharina-Amalia Looks Every Inch the Future Queen in Her Mom's Wedding Tiara
The heir to the Dutch throne borrowed Queen Maxima's Dutch Star Tiara for a state banquet in Amsterdam.
Queen Maxima married King Willem-Alexander in 2002, and her diamond wedding tiara is still sparkling on their daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia. The 22-year-old future queen of the Netherlands borrowed her mom’s diadem for a state banquet on June 9, and combined with a cornflower blue gown, the Dutch Star Tiara shined just as bright as ever.
Princess Catharina-Amalia, known as Amalia, paired Queen Maxima’s star-trimmed tiara with a new Rachel Gilbert gown. The crystal-trimmed, sleeveless dress coordinated perfectly with her headpiece and she added a pair of silver Aquazzura sandals to the outfit.
The Dutch royals gathered to celebrate German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to the Netherlands, with Amalia posing for official portraits with her mother, father and uncle Prince Constantijn.
Tuesday night wasn’t the first time Princess Amalia wore her mother’s wedding tiara. The royal borrowed the Dutch Star Tiara for her tiara debut at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday party in 2022, and she’s also worn it for another state visit in 2024.
Amalia has a penchant for borrowing from her mother's closet, like when she wore Maxima's burgundy Valentino cape, clutch and shoes last November.
As for Queen Maxima's outfit, she repeated a beige Jan Taminiau gown covered in an intricate floral and bird pattern on its skirt, pairing it with the Dutch Sapphire Parure Tiara. The massive diamond design, which dates back to 1881, features 33 sapphire accents and fits perfectly with the Dutch queen's bold sense of style.
She paired it with the set's matching bracelet and earrings, pinning the sapphire and diamond brooch at her waist.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.