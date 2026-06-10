Princess Catharina-Amalia Looks Every Inch the Future Queen in Her Mom's Wedding Tiara

Queen Maxima married King Willem-Alexander in 2002, and her diamond wedding tiara is still sparkling on their daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia. The 22-year-old future queen of the Netherlands borrowed her mom’s diadem for a state banquet on June 9, and combined with a cornflower blue gown, the Dutch Star Tiara shined just as bright as ever.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, known as Amalia, paired Queen Maxima’s star-trimmed tiara with a new Rachel Gilbert gown. The crystal-trimmed, sleeveless dress coordinated perfectly with her headpiece and she added a pair of silver Aquazzura sandals to the outfit.

The Dutch royals gathered to celebrate German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to the Netherlands, with Amalia posing for official portraits with her mother, father and uncle Prince Constantijn.

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King Willem-Alexander, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Queen Maxima pose at a June 9 state banquet in Amsterdam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima wears the Dutch Star Tiara on her 2002 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Dutch royal family pose with the president and first lady of Germany on June 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday night wasn’t the first time Princess Amalia wore her mother’s wedding tiara. The royal borrowed the Dutch Star Tiara for her tiara debut at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday party in 2022, and she’s also worn it for another state visit in 2024.

Amalia has a penchant for borrowing from her mother's closet, like when she wore Maxima's burgundy Valentino cape, clutch and shoes last November.

Queen Maxima wears the Dutch Sapphire Parure Tiara with its coordinating jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Queen Maxima's outfit, she repeated a beige Jan Taminiau gown covered in an intricate floral and bird pattern on its skirt, pairing it with the Dutch Sapphire Parure Tiara. The massive diamond design, which dates back to 1881, features 33 sapphire accents and fits perfectly with the Dutch queen's bold sense of style.

She paired it with the set's matching bracelet and earrings, pinning the sapphire and diamond brooch at her waist.

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